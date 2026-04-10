Steelers mock draft roundup: Every expert pick, and where they disagree

The conflicting mock drafts highlight critical roster questions, especially the long-term outlook for their passing game and protecting their signal-caller.

Analysts are divided on whether the team should bolster their receiving corps, shore up the offensive line, or address future quarterback needs.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for a pivotal 2026 NFL Draft with a dozen picks at their disposal.

Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers currently have a dozen draft picks to mull over in this month’s 2026 NFL Draft. Continuing with an offseason of change, here are who the experts believe could be wearing black and gold pretty soon.

Round 1 (No. 21 overall)

The Athletic (Nick Baumgardner): WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

ESPN (Mel Kiper Jr.): G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson): WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

ESPN (Field Yates): G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

“When healthy, Tyson is the most complete receiver in this class. He blocks, he runs clean and precise routes and he’s great in the air. He can wear multiple hats within a WR room — but his injury history is a concern.” — Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

While guard Olaivavega Ioane makes sense as Isaac Seumalo’s successor beside Zach Frazier, it feels like Jordyn Tyson would round out the Steelers’ receiving room quite nicely. Add another high-level wideout beside DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. and the team’s offense looks a lot different this time around.

Tyson might be the most well-rounded receiver in this year’s class, and would probably be much higher on teams’ boards if he didn’t deal with as many injuries as a collegian. He missed time in each of the past four seasons, dealing with knee, collarbone and hamstring issues. Some scouts believe the hamstring ailment kept him from being himself on the field, namely in run blocking.

Teams are looking forward to seeing Tyson showcase his skills in a pre-draft workout later this month. The Steelers would make sense to be among them, especially if Aaron Rodgers is returning like most anticipate.

Round 2 (No. 53)

South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Athletic (Baumgardner): CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

ESPN (Kiper): WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee

ESPN (Matt Miller): QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

FanSided (Cody Williams): CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

“Aaron Rodgers hasn’t announced his 2026 plans, but the Steelers’ lack of urgency in free agency likely points to his return. But Rodgers is 42 years old, and there’s no clear-cut successor on the roster. Nussmeier is ideal for Mike McCarthy’s West Coast offense, with good arm talent and accuracy on the move that would allow him to thrive in a short-to-intermediate passing scheme.” — Matt Miller, ESPN

Nussmeier has family ties to McCarthy, as his father, Doug Nussmeier, worked on McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys coaching staff. If the Steelers aren’t sold on Will Howard, last year’s sixth-round pick, as Rodgers’ protege, it wouldn’t at all be out of the realm of possibilities for them to take someone like Nussmeier and let him sit and learn for a year.

According to another mock draft, however, the Steelers could wait to snag the LSU signal-caller in the next round. See below.

Round 3 (No. 76)

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Athletic (Baumgardner): S A.J. Haulcy, LSU

ESPN (Miller): G Gennings Dunker, Iowa

ESPN (Yates): S A.J. Haulcy, LSU

FanSided (Williams): QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

“Pittsburgh has long had room for physical safeties with plus ball skills. Haulcy fits that bill with crunching strength and eight interceptions over the past two seasons.” — Field Yates, ESPN

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein refers to Haulcy as “Mr. Give Me That.” DeShon Elliott hasn’t played a complete season as a professional yet, which means new Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham could use someone with Haulcy’s talents.

With Elliott's injury history, the Steelers would be smart to have a backup plan, even after adding Pittsburgh native Jaquan Brisker in free agency.

Round 3 (No. 85)

Georgia wideout Zachariah Branch | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Athletic (Baumgardner): QB Cole Payton, North Dakota State

ESPN (Kiper): QB Drew Allar, Penn State

ESPN (Miller): DT Tyler Onyedim, Texas A&M

FanSided (Williams): WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia

“A big quarterback with elite rushing skills, Payton is an unproven passer who had just one year of starting experience on the FCS level. He plays with more poise than he has business owning, however. His mechanics need work, but there’s interesting potential.” — Baumgardner, The Athletic

Is it a given, then, that the Steelers are adding a passer? Probably.

Selecting Payton wouldn’t be out of the blue, either. The Steelers had representation at the Bisons’ pro day. It's unlikely a third-round signal-caller would instantly take the reins, but Payton is an intriguing athlete.

With Payton controlling its offense, North Dakota State went 12-1 lasat season. He passed for 2,719 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, then finished third in voting for the Walter Payton Award, which is bestowed upon the FCS’s offensive player of the year. Payton also carried the ball for 777 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Round 3 (No. 99)

Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Chris McClellan | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Athletic (Baumgardner): OT Kage Casey, Boise State

ESPN (Miller): WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee

ESPN (Jordan Reid): DT Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

FanSided (Williams): DL Chris McClellan, Missouri

“The Steelers need a field-stretching speed receiver. Brazzell has 4.37 speed and averaged 16.4 yards per catch last season with nine touchdowns.” — Miller, ESPN

Film analyst Derrick Bell said he gets “big Martavis Bryant vibes” from Brazzell. If McCarthy can add a boost to his attack like that, do it. Right now.

Brazzell stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 198 pounds. He's a “long-limbed ‘Z’ receiver with the ability to create downfield for an offense thirsty to make more explosive plays outside,” NFL draft analystLance Zierlein wrote in a scouting report. “He builds to speed with long strides and dominates above the rim. He’s adept at using length and body control to capture air space against cornerbacks.”

Round 4 (No. 121)

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jakobe Thomas | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ESPN (Miller): S Jakobe Thomas, Miami

Thomas had five interceptions for the Hurricanes last season. Zierlein believes he could develop into a starter, saying, "A productive, fifth-year safety prospect, Thomas is wired to play forward and race into the action wherever it is present,”

Thomas is a heat-seeker who's willing to blast into lead blocks and charges from up top to get into the mix. For those watching at home, it's a lot of fun to see a loose cannon negate ball carriers. For defensive coaches, someone like Thomas is a fun piece to work with.

Round 4 (No. 135)

Texas Longhorns linebacker Trey Moore | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

ESPN (Miller): EDGE Trey Moore, Texas

Nick Herbig probably isn’t going to be around in Pittsburgh for much longer. Last season was a down year for T.J. Watt, who did deal with a collapsed lung that occurred during treatment at the team's facility. Still, the Steelers have a very well-rounded group chasing the quarterback, also including Alex Highsmith and Jack Sawyer.

Moore wouldn't be rushed into action, which for a fourth-round pick is helpful. Moore wouldn't come with the same reputation as Sawyer last season, but he did post 35 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and three pass breakups last season.

Round 5 (No. 161)

ESPN (Miller): RB Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Would this mean the writing’s on the wall for Kaleb Johnson, a third-round pick in last year’s draft?

While McCarthy has gone on record to say the Iowa product has a “clean slate,” the head coach also added Rico Dowdle, a ball carrier he’s familiar with, in free agency. The new coaching staff isn’t tied to Johnson, so seeing the Steelers bring in another tailback to their liking wouldn’t be a huge surprise.

Round 6 (No. 216)

ESPN (Miller): CB Collin Wright, Stanford

This seems like a useful pick. Joey Porter Jr. and Jamel Dean will be the top covermen, but maybe Wright, a three-year starter for the Cardinal, could earn a role. The Steelers have an example of what a sixth-round cornerback can develop into on their own roster in Brandin Echols, who was taken by the New York Jets in 2021.

No player taken so far down in the order is a guarantee, but someone like Wright could make a name for himself as a special teamer first.

Round 7 (No. 224)

ESPN (Miller): DT Kaleb Proctor, SE Louisiana

Pittsburgh fans will never be unhappy with any move that involves stuffing the run. The Steelers added Derrick Harmon in the first round of last year's draft, and they hope he'll be the cornerstone of their defensive front for years to come. Cam Heyward is much closer to the end of his career than he is the start of it.

Proctor wouldn't be expected to be the future, but depth down low is a boon. Stick him alongside Keeanu Benton and Sebastian Joseph-Day and give the stars a breather when they need one.

Round 7 (No. 230)

ESPN (Miller): CB Julian Neal, Arkansas

Neal took a while to develop into what he is now, but he has what teams are looking for in a press cornerback. However, he does need some refinement, which is why he'd fall so far down the board.

"Neal's traits raise his ceiling, but fit and technical improvement will be essential for him to become a factor," Zierlein wrote.

Round 7 (No. 237)

ESPN (Miller): OT Isaiah World, Oregon

Why not take a flyer on the big guy? The Steelers could make use of some depth behind Broderick Jones, who might not be around after next season, and World will need some time to heal.

World stands over 6-foot-5 and weighs 323 pounds. Zierlein projected him to go in the fifth or sixth round, but his torn ACL won't make teams jump to select him.