Steelers’ perfect offseason fit may be slipping away

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an active offseason to say the least. Mike Tomlin's group is all-in, signing quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and trading for talented players like DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey. However, what could be the most important move of the Steelers offseason hasn't been made yet. Pittsburgh really ought to trade for Jauan Jennings – a perfect WR2 for their system – as soon as possible. Jennings wants a new contract in San Francisco, and there's little guarantee they'll give it to him.

The Steelers have dealt with the 49ers in the past, and it hasn't gone well. The Brandon Aiyuk saga took up most of training camp, and he eventually signed a long-term extension to stay in San Francisco. Jennings is different in that he's grossly underpaid and the 49ers already have Aiyuk under contract. Why would they spend so much on Jennings as well?

Jennings is a Hines Ward type. He's a tremendous blocker and all-round player, and he isn't afraid to go over the middle and make tough catches. He'd be an excellent addition for any team, which is exactly why the Steelers odds at landing him just went down.

Steelers should be threatened by the Chiefs for Jauan Jennings

On Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was sentenced to 30 days of jail time and five years of probation as a result of his role in a multicar crash last year. Rice will likely serve that time in the offseason, but his sentence now allows the NFL to conclude its own ruling. Rice could be suspended for several games – perhaps as many as six per some pundits – for his actions. That would leave the Chiefs weak at the wide receiver position, with only Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown as proven targets. Brown is injury-prone, while Worthy is a one-trick pony at this point in his career.

With or without Rice, the Chiefs were thin at this position. It's why they are so often linked to wide receivers via trade, though they have yet to make a move. Adding a versatile player like Jennings makes a lot of sense, especially because his new contract won't break the bank for any team that acquires him.

Jennings had a career-best season in 2024, catching 77 passes for 975 yards and six touchdowns. He won't revolutionize the Chiefs offense, in part because he won't have to. Andy Reid, Matt Nagy and Patrick Mahomes will find a way to work him into their system naturally. If the Chiefs were interested in Jennings – and at this point it's too early to tell – they'd be the instant favorites for his services.

There's nothing the Steelers can do about that.