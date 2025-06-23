Steelers are putting their reputation on the line for this surprising rookie

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a quarterback, but the front office hopes they already found one late in the 2025 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh could've taken a swing on Shedeur Sanders in the first four rounds of this April's showcase. Instead, they let Sanders slide. The Cleveland Browns bit the bullet, with the Steelers instead landing on Ohio State's Will Howard in the sixth round. Howard has impressed Pittsburgh's brass at OTAs, even cozying up to new teammate Aaron Rodgers. The Steelers like what they see, and are willing to bet their reputation on it.

Howard and Rodgers have gotten along well in camp. I would argue that Rodgers is the last player you'd want mentoring a young quarterback, but the Steelers don't have a ton invested in Howard, so why not? Thus far, Rodgers has called Howard a 'good kid' and claims he only wants to help. We all know how this goes, to some extent. At best, Howard will learn from one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, picking his brain in the film room. At worst, Rodgers sets a bad example of how to make an unnecessary distraction – one that Howard will have to unlearn over time.

Steelers are confident in Will Howard's potential

As for Howard's pro prospects, Steelers GM Omar Khan claims Pittsburgh did their homework. Dare I say, Khan sounds exceptionally confident in Howard despite his status as a sixth-round draft pick.

“We did lots of homework on him,” Khan said, via The Standard podcast. “I had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with him through the process and getting to know him. Just can’t say enough about what he meant to that Ohio State team…The fact that he was able to just really take charge of that offense and that team in a lot of ways, it’s just really, really impressive.”

The Steelers don't exactly have the best recent history of developing quarterbacks. Ben Roethlisberger was a long time ago, and the likes of Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett are, well, Rudolph and Pickett – both high draft selections who couldn't replace a Hall of Famer.

Steelers don't have the best history at developing QBs

Howard doesn't have that kind of pressure on him, but you wouldn't know it by how the Steelers are talking about him.

“With Will, it’s really impressive what he did at Ohio State,” said OC Arthur Smith. “The mental component of it is really important. The mental toughness and effort, that’s what gets a lot of guys – handling the pressure of the position. To be able to do that week in, week out, not get bored with the mundane…And certainly with Will, you saw that at the highest level in college football.”

Howard is, by most accounts, a project at best. He will start the season as third string on the Steelers depth chart, and likely a practice squad player. From there, he will learn from Rodgers and Rudolph, and either sink or swim with the scout team.

It's great Pittsburgh has so many nice things to say about their rookie QB. Yet, if we've learned anything over the years, they're not necessarily the most qualified to do so.