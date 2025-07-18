Steelers rookie buzzing toward stealing a roster spot in training camp

Pittsburgh Steelers rookies and veterans are scheduled to report to training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., starting on July 23. There will be a lot of new, high-profile faces at the facility and palpable excitement in the air after a slew of notable offseason transactions. However, one move that has (reasonably) been overlooked but could come to light when the team reconvenes is the seventh-round selection of cornerback Donte Kent.

Kent, the No. 229 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, was a four-year starter at Central Michigan. Steeler Nation may not be familiar with him yet, but he's been gaining momentum and looking like a good bet to make Pittsburgh's 53-man roster. His experience in college and upside make for a worthwhile, low-risk, medium-reward flier, which is more than others jostling for a spot can say.

Steelers rookie CB Donte Kent has what it takes to make Pittsburgh's 53-man roster

The Steelers will carry at least five corners between Jalen Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay, Beanie Bishop Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. That leaves Kent to battle with James Pierre and Brandin Echols to round out the position group (if they choose to keep that many). We like the former Chippewa's chances of beating out his competition.

Not only did Kent start at Central Michigan, but he was also a team captain, speaking to his leadership traits. He boasts solid size (5-foot-11, 195 pounds), enabling him to line up inside or outside. Being a versatile chess piece that can be moved around the formation will only help the 23-year-old stick around in Pittsburgh.

Moreover, Kent showcased special teams skills as a senior with the Chippewas, thanks to his 4.38-second 40-yard dash speed. He fielded 16 punts, yielding 13.6 average yards per return and one touchdown, the latter of which led the Mid-American Conference (MAC). The ability to impact multiple facets of the game is another testament to the mentioned malleability, giving him several paths to playing time.

Most of Kent's snaps came from the slot in 2023 and 2024, and rightfully so; he was better there than on the boundary. His combination of quickness and acceleration allows him to be a disruptor, deflecting 46 passes across five collegiate campaigns. Nonetheless, the three-time All-MAC corner hasn't shown the instincts to leverage that into being a ball hawk, though there's ample room for growth.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan has spoken highly of Kent, saying he anticipates the newcomer to make his presence felt "sooner than later" in June. The latter was also a high school teammate of Dallas Cowboys superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons, who cited his "ferocious" approach and "drive," driven by a genuine love for football.