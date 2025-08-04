Steelers rookie earns surprise opportunity before first game of preseason

Getting reps with the starters as a rookie is no small feat. It's even more impressive when beating out stiff positional competition for those opportunities. With that said, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Jack Sawyer logging first-team snaps at Day 10 of the team's training camp is particularly worthy of recognition.

Per Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live, Sawyer ran with the ones during goal line work at practice on Sunday. It's worth highlighting that this could be a byproduct of standout pass rusher Alex Highsmith reportedly suffering a groin injury in the same session. Nonetheless, the instance paved the way for Pittsburgh's 2025 fourth-round pick to get a valuable, tangible learning experience he may not have otherwise been afforded.

Steelers rookie Jack Sawyer gets valuable first-team reps at training camp

Highsmith wasn't the only Steelers high-end sack artist that missed the short-area drills Sawyer soaked up. Perennial All-Pro T.J. Watt dressed but didn't participate in team periods, instead working off to the side with fellow franchise cornerstone Cameron Heyward. However, Pittsburgh is so deep in the middle level of the defense that they still could've turned to someone else over the newcomer.

Two-time Pro Bowler Patrick Queen is primarily an inside linebacker, but he's more than capable of kicking outside if needed. Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded him as the seventh-best pass rusher at his position last season. Moreover, Cole Holcomb is a proven veteran and is comfortable in the Steelers' defensive scheme, having been with them since 2023. In other words, Pittsburgh had options to turn to, though they ultimately chose to give Sawyer an extended look.

Sawyer is hoping to replicate the success he had at Ohio State

Sawyer's draft billing doesn't necessarily tell a complete story, but his lofty pedigree makes any increased chances a potentially noteworthy development. He arrived at Ohio State as a true blue-chipper, entering college as a national top-five recruit. That didn't translate to the eye-popping production many expected, but the Buckeyes leaned on him as a captain en route to a title in 2024.

Having just turned 23 in May, time is on Sawyer's side. He can reach the untapped potential that schools were fawning over before his commitment to Ohio State. All it can take is playing time, which the Steelers are providing him with.

It goes without saying, but Highsmith or Watt's spots atop the Steelers' depth chart aren't in jeopardy. Their track record of success and salaries are too big to ignore. Yet, that doesn't mean Sawyer can't carve out a meaningful role for himself and has the talent to do it.