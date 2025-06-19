Steelers rookie is handing over a terrifying amount of power to Aaron Rodgers

Will Howard is smart to be seeking out mentors to help ease his transition to life in the NFL. The problem for the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie is that he has chosen Aaron Rodgers to advise him on how to make it as a professional quarterback.

Rodgers has more than enough talent and experience to serve in that capacity for the former Ohio State standout. The problem is that Rodgers has a long history of showing no interest in helping other signal-callers on his roster. Green Bay's decision to spend a first-round pick on Jordan Love was the driving force between conflict between Rodgers and the Packers.

It's possible that Rodgers is experiencing a change of heart at the age of 41. He has to understand that the clock is ticking on his time as a productive NFL quarterback. Some critics of his game would point out that he's already past that stage of his career.

Will Howard says Aaron Rodgers has been a great mentor to him over the course of this week. Rodgers has been giving Howard tips:



“When he says it, he’s like, ‘I don’t want to overstep,’ I’m like, ‘dude, you’re—please, please by all means, tell me whatever you think.” pic.twitter.com/3BqzHwrVeV — Amanda Godsey (@AmandaFGodsey) June 12, 2025

The real reason Aaron Rodgers isn't afraid to mentor Steelers rookie Will Howard

It is also possible that Rodgers isn't threatened by Howard because of his status as a fifth-round rookie. He currently occupies the No. 3 spot on the team's depth chart behind Rodgers and backup Mason Rudolph. If Howard sees meaningful snaps for the Steelers this year then something has gone horribly wrong for head coach Mike Tomlin and his staff.

Steelers fans see similarities between Howard and franchise legend Ben Roethlisberger, mainly in build. Both players had a similar draft profile, albeit Big Ben was the far more talented player in college. Howard and Roethlisberger are from the same area of the country and played their college ball in Ohio. The list goes on, but it also doesn't prove that Howard has a chance to be that type of player.

Steelers QB Will Howard on working with Aaron Rodgers, who Howard said “couldn’t be a better guy.”



Howard noted he’s trying to replicate Rodgers’ cadence. He’s also received footwork advice from the 4x NFL MVP.



“Obviously I want to do what he does now because he’s the guy.” pic.twitter.com/gd5lbfRszC — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) June 14, 2025

Howard would still be well advised to take any advice he receives from Rodgers with at least one grain of salt. The chances of the future Hall of Fame quarterback doing anything to help Howard replace him in Pittsburgh are minimal at best. Yet, there is a small window of opportunity for Rodgers to tell Howard something – anything, really – that speeds up his progression and makes him a better NFL quarterback in the long run.

That alone is worthwhile.

Should Steelers fans be concerned about their quarterback room?

Steelers fans have every right to be concerned about dynamics in their quarterback room this season. Rodgers is, at best, a prickly personality that can rankle teammates. At worst, he's a destructive diva who can alienate the locker room and torpedo his team's season.

Howard should take care that he doesn't come under Rodgers' figurative spell. He should work hard to chart his own course in the NFL by seeking out advice from a wide variety of teammates. Focusing solely on the words he hears from Rodgers might be a good way to make sure he never sees the field at the pro level. Listening to the likes of Mason Rudolph, Arthur Smith and Mike Tomlin, meanwhile, is likely the better approach, along with mixing in Rodgers in small doses.