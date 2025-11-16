Steelers vindicated thanks to new video that should force NFL to punish Ja’Marr Chase

The NFL has a serious problem with players spitting on opposing players during games. It became a big deal when the season started and Jalen Carter was ejected from the opener for spitting at Dak Prescott before even playing a snap. The latest culprit? Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals.

A shoving and helmet grabbing match ensued after Chase and Steelers DB Jalen Ramsey exchanged words, which quickly turned to spitting. Chase was clearly seen spitting toward Ramsey in a video posted to X by Austin Briski of Fox 19, though he said after the game, “I didn’t spit on nobody.” Usually the second person is the one to get caught, Chase was caught in 4K on Sunday.

Field-level view of the second altercation between Ja'Marr Chase and Jalen Ramsey. Chase said "I didn't spit on nobody."



The video clearly shows he did.#Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ooGzInoPdS — Austin Briski (@austin_briski) November 16, 2025

Grown men, unfortunately, have a problem handling their emotions during a football game and have resorted to immature antics and the NFL needs to step in. Chase should absolutely be fined for it, but that shouldn’t be enough of a punishment. Players that spit toward other players should serve at least a one-game suspension and possibly a second one.

At the risk of overreacting, I think a harsher punishment is necessary as it’s becoming a persistent problem in the NFL. It’s not hard to, you know, not spit at other people, which is why the NFL should be taking this more seriously.

The NFL needs to take a stand after Ja’Marr Chase spits toward Jalen Ramsey

I understand when emotions are heightened in the moment, you typically do things you wouldn’t otherwise do. But resorting to spitting on someone shouldn’t be the move. Because it’s becoming a reoccurring problem, the NFL needs to do more to let players know the league isn’t going to tolerate that.

Chase needs to be the NFL’s latest and strongest example of why spitting at players is ridiculous — it’s crazy enough I just typed that sentence out. I think one-game suspensions are necessary, but clearly being forced to miss one game isn’t enough. I think the league should suspend Chase for two games to send a message to its players. The Bengals are embarrassing enough. They should have their nose stuffed in it.

It may or may not work, but I’m willing to bet this is the most times players have been caught — keyword there –—spitting on other players while jawing back and forth. The fact that they’re comfortable doing that is one thing, but the fact that is continuing to happen means the league needs to do something about it.

Pittsburgh Steelers absolved of wrongdoing in Ja’Marr Chase-Jalen Ramsey fracas

Jalen Ramsey had every right to react the way he did after a player spit at him, an appropriate way for anybody to react. That said, Ramsey also has to be the bigger person in that situation. For what it’s worth, though, the Steelers weren’t in the wrong for their reaction. Chase lied, tried to make the Steelers look bad and it backfired.

This is what happens in rivalry games though and the Steelers and Bengals despise each other. They don’t need much to let tempers boil over. I’m all for a little extra aggression in rivalry games, but spitting at players crosses a fine line. Chase crossed it and alluded to the fact that the Steelers started it. He, in fact, was at the center of the problem and it’s highlighting an ongoing problem in the NFL.