Stefon Diggs came to Patriots realization that he can't ignore any longer

Stefon Diggs is finally realizing how important this season is for him. This season isn’t just about proving he’s still talented coming off an ACL injury and 31 years old entering his 10 NFL season. No, this is about proving that he deserves to be in the NFL. Ignore the fact that he’s got a lot of money on the table that will probably prevent him from being cut.

If Diggs flames out this season, it will be the biggest slap to the face to the New England Patriots. They brought him in because they neglected their No. 1 receiver role for years and now felt a veteran like Diggs was the perfect option. There aren’t any more chances after this. Buffalo gave him a shot, then Houston did. There won’t be another chance after New England.

And Diggs better start taking his own advice. During one of his YouTube videos, which is chronicling his mindset ahead of the 2025 season, he said, “You gotta take advantage of the right now,” per a story in Patriots Wire. That couldn’t be more prevalent for him.

Stefon Diggs just might need New England more than the Patriots need him, which is a win-win scenario

Diggs’ focused mindset might just be enough to get the Patriots atop the AFC East rankings. He’s coming in under the premise that if he doesn’t play like he did in Buffalo and Minnesota, he won’t get another shot. It’s the best thing New England can ask for. They’ve been desperate for a true No. 1 target at receiver and they finally have one.

They can’t afford for him to have a down year or miss time to injury or virtually anything less than an All-pro season. Just like Diggs can’t afford to have a down year in a season where the spotlight couldn’t be any bigger on him.

That could be the best thing for both sides. That desire to know this is your only shot could drive the Patriots to finally turning things around. They’ve been in a years-long rebuild since Tom Brady left and then Bill Belichick. They brought in Mike Vrabel to clean up the scraps from the mess Jerod Mayo was left with.

New England and Diggs need each other more than they both probably know. That’s why Diggs can’t afford anymore offseason slip ups. This season is about redemption in more ways than one. For New England, they’re hoping for a little redemption themselves; they’ve become an afterthought in the AFC.