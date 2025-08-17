Stetson Bennett forcing the Rams' hand amid Matthew Stafford mystery

If preseason games are meant to give a glimpse of what’s ahead, the Los Angeles Rams may have caught a telling preview on Saturday night at SoFi Stadium. Stetson Bennett IV, once an underdog out of Georgia, delivered the kind of performance that screamed “future starter.” Meanwhile, franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford’s absence remains the team’s most pressing and puzzling storyline.

Bennett played the kind of game that turns heads. In the Rams' 23-22 win over the Chargers, he completed 28 of 40 passes for 324 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception on 108.8 QB rating, capping the night with leading the Rams to a game winning drive and throwing an eight-yard game-winning touchdown to Tru Edwards in the final 15 seconds. The drive showed every trait coaches want in a quarterback — composure, communication and confidence.

He had earlier showcased his arm strength with a 38 yard laser to Mario Williams for a touchdown, then bounced back after an interception to lead the Rams down the field when it matters most, especially throwing up a 40 yard dot to Brennan Presley on 4th and 10 with 19 seconds left in the game, talk about having guts.

Perhaps the defining image of the night came when Bennett, after taking a big hit, rose to his feet, flexed, and locked eyes with the Chargers sideline. It wasn’t just a touchdown drive — it was a statement that gave 'I'm here' energy.

The former 2 time National Champion from Georgia who once walked on is starting to look like he belongs under the brightest lights in the NFL and is here to stay.

Stetson Bennett forcing Rams to consider him an option amid Stafford uncertainty

While Bennett was dazzling, Stafford’s situation hovered like a dark cloud. The 37-year-old quarterback has been sidelined with a lingering back issue, reportedly tied to a disc problem. Though he threw over 60 passes in a controlled session earlier in camp, he hasn’t practiced in weeks and has yet to appear in joint practices or preseason games.

The Rams have offered little clarity. After Saturday’s win, pleasant deferred questions to Sean McVay, who has likewise remained tight lipped about Stafford’s availability. For now, Stafford is without a doubt still the QB1, but yet you still have to wonder how bad is his this lingering back issue.

And that silence is sparking more speculation, Is this just caution with a veteran quarterback? Or something more ominous — a setback with long-term implications? With Stafford’s age and history of injuries, the lack of transparency only fuels doubt about whether he’ll be ready for Week 1.

Bennett, however, can be a beacon of hope as Saturday proved he's more than just a developmental project now — he's proving capable of running Sean McVay's offense while also winning in crunch time. With Stafford's healthy seemingly in limbo and the Rams' 2025 hopes hinging on the veteran, though, LA faces a tough decision with Bennett and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo as the backups.

For now, the Rams live in two realities. In one, a young quarterback is rising with aura and substance. In the other, a franchise quarterback lingers in uncertainty. Until Stafford’s status is clarified, the Rams' short-term outlook will remain cloudy, but on Saturday night, at least, the future looked like it was already wearing No. 13.