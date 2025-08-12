Stetson Bennett IV just became more important than any Rams fan would want

The Los Angeles Rams preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys was supposed to be a tune-up. Instead, it turned into a reminder that Stetson Bennett IV’s role in 2025 might be bigger — and more critical — than many Rams fans would like to admit especially since Matthew Stafford is having back issues.

Bennett looked every bit like an NFL-caliber quarterback in the 31-21 victory, completing 16-of-24 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. His most electric moment came on fourth-and-6, when he dropped a perfectly placed 39-yard pass to Xavier Smith down the right sideline — a throw that landed on the NFL’s "Can’t Miss Plays” list.

Bennett’s strong start, with 114 passing yards in the first quarter alone, helping the offense build early momentum. It was the first time in his young NFL career that he threw multiple touchdown passes in a game

Stetson Bennett IV earned Sean McVay's respect

Coach Sean McVay praised Bennett’s command of the offense, highlighting how quickly he got through his progressions and rebounded after throwing an interception.

“He did a great job of executing on the third and one, hitting the little escape route off the boot(leg). He was awesome, and I love how he responded after... That was a heckuva pick that they made when we tried to push the ball downfield. But he was awesome, and he was totally present, and I loved what I saw from him."

It was an impressive showing from Bennett, which showed off his resilience and ability to make plays.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bennett earned a 79.6 overall grade for his performance— one of the highest marks among Rams offensive players in Week 1 of the preseason and PFF’s 12th best QB in the preseason Week 1 grades. His accuracy, resilience and ability to extend palsy were noticeably sharper, with only one turnover-worthy throw on the night.

This performance also elevates Bennett’s importance in 2025. Stafford has battled multiple injuries over the past few seasons, including lingering back issues that have forced the Rams to manage his workload carefully, especially since he is 37 years old. While he remains the unquestioned starter, any setback to his back could push Bennett into action far sooner than people in Los Angeles think.

With a 17-game regular season and playoff aspirations, the Rams can’t afford a quarterback carousel. Bennett’s emergence is as much about readiness as it is about raw talent — because the drop-off from Stafford to a completely unproven backup would be steep.

Why some Rams fans aren’t ready for this

That reality is exactly what has some Rams fans uneasy. Bennett’s rise doesn’t just mean the Rams have a competent backup. It means the safety net under Stafford might be leaning heavily on a third year quarterback who hasn’t played any NFL regular season snaps. For a fan base still hoping Stafford can lead another deep playoff run, the idea of Bennett stepping full-time is both reassuring but also nerve wrecking.

Still, with performances like Saturday night’s, it’s clear Bennett is more than just a preseason arm. He’s a growing part of the Rams contingency plan, whether the fanbase is ready for it or not.

Final thoughts

Stetson Bennett IV isn’t just knocking on the door of NFL legitimacy. He’s standing in the doorway, helmet in hand, ready to walk in. His 79.6 PFF grade, clutch deep ball to Xavier Smith, and improved decision-making prove he’s taken a tangible leap since his last preseason.

For now, Matthew Stafford is still the undoubted starter, but the Rams coaching staff has to be breathing easier knowing Bennett is waiting in the wings with a stronger grasp of the playoff book and the poise to handle live action.

Whether fans want to admit it or not, Bennett can be a serviceable QB to step in if Stafford still has these lingering back issues. He’s a growing project for the franchise, and after Saturday’s performance, he might be worth more than anyone in Los Angeles thoguht.