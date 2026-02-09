Super Bowl stats tracker: Final scores, yardage and player totals for Patriots, Seahawks

Super Bowl LX began as a defensive battle, which is great news for those out there who expected low stat numbers for offensive players. But stats aren't final until they're final. You never know who will get those extra yards or touchdowns by the end.

We're keeping track of all the stats as the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks battle it out for the NFL championship. Whether it's touchdowns, yards, receptions, attempts or completions, we've got eyes on the box score.

(Odds via DraftKings)

Last update: Halftime

Touchdown scorers

Quarter Scorer/s First None Second None Third TBD Fourth TBD

Neither the Seahawks nor Patriots have made it into the end zone. It's been all Seattle kicker Jason Myers with field goal makes of 33, 39 and 41yards.

Passing touchdowns

Player Passing TDs O/U Drake Maye, NE 0 1.5 Sam Darnold, SEA 0 1.5

Passing yards

Player Passing yards O/U Sam Darnold, SEA 88 230.5 Drake Maye, NE 48 221.5

Pass attempts and completions

Player Attempts/Completions O/U Sam Darnold, SEA 9/22 29.5 / 19.5 Drake Maye, NE 6/11 30.5 / 19.5

Interceptions

Players Interceptions O/U Sam Darnold, SEA 0 0.5 Drake Maye, NE 0 0.5

Super Bowl Rushing yards

Player Rushing Yards O/U Kenneth Walker III, SEA 80 OVER 70.5 Rhamondre Stevenson, NE 23 48.5 Drake Maye, NE 10 35.5 TreVeyon Henderson, NE 0 18.5 George Holani, SEA 6 10.5 Rashid Shaheed, SEA -5 4.5 AJ Barner, SEA 0 0.5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 0 0.5

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker hit the over on his rushing total before the first half even finished while averaging 7.4 yards per carry.

Super Bowl receptions

Player Receptions O/U Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA 1 6.5 Stefon Diggs, NE 1 4.5 Cooper Kupp, SEA 4 OVER 3.5 Hunter Henry, NE 0 3.5 Rhamondre Stevenson, NE 1 3.5 AJ Barner, SEA 2 2.5 Mack Hollins, NE 0 2.5 Kayshon Boutte, NE 1 2.5 Kenneth Walker III, SEA 1 2.5 Rashid Shaheed, SEA 0 1.5 Demario Douglas 1 1.5 George Holani, SEA 1 1.5 Austin Hooper, NE 0 0.5 Elijah Arroyo, SEA 0 0.5

Super Bowl receiving yards

Player Receiving Yards O/U Jaxson Smith-Njigba, SEA 4 91.5 Stefon Diggs, NE 5 41.5 Hunter Henry, NE 0 38.5 Cooper Kupp, SEA 44 OVER 32.5 Kayshon Boutte, NE 21 30.5 Mack Hollins, NE 0 24.5 Rhamondre Stevenson, NE 7 23.5 Rashid Shaheed, SEA 0 21.5 Kenneth Walker III, SEA 6 20.5

Super Bowl rushing + receiving yards

Player Rush+Receiving Yards O/U Kenneth Walker, SEA 100 OVER 95.5 Rhamondre Stevenson 30 75.5 Rashid Shaheed, SEA -5 30.5 Treveyon Henderson, NE -2 26.5 George Holani, SEA 13 24.5

You never know who will pop up and have a big game in the Super Bowl. And you never know the big name who disappears unexpectedly. That's what makes tracking stats so fun. There are always suprises that pop up, for better or worse.

Who could have guessed Malcolm Smith would be the MVP the last time the Seahawks won the Super Bowl? Or that Mecole Hardman would be the hero for the Chiefs.

With Sam Darnold leading the Seahawks and Drake Maye leading the Patriots, the Super Bowl figured to deliver some passing highlights, but both teams also have reliable rushing attacks and stout defenses certain to get into the mix. Everything is on the line for Seattle and New England. Of course, fans at home have their own things on the line as well.