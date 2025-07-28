Suprising Dolphins rookie on roster bubble as training camp begins

The Miami Dolphins took advantage of the uber-deep 2025 NFL Draft running back class by snagging Ollie Gordon II in the sixth round. Gordon was a Heisman Trophy candidate after leading the nation with 1,732 yards as a sophomore, but a steep decline in 2024 tanked his stock. Ideally, the Dolphins will get the 2023 version of the Oklahoma State running back. However, Gordon was a sixth-round pick, which means his spot on the roster is far from certain. To guarantee his place, he needs to outpace veteran Alexander Mattison.

If Gordon is truly destined to cut into De'Von Achane's workload, he hasn't proven that just yet. Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN puts Mattison ahead of Gordon in the pecking order so far.

"Running back Alexander Mattison had perhaps his best practice with the team, showing some burst around the edge and quick footwork in traffic. De'Von Achane (who earned Saturday's orange jersey) and Jaylen Wright are still comfortably ahead of him on the depth chart, but Mattison appears to be holding off rookie sixth-round pick Ollie Gordon II," Louis-Jacques wrote after Saturday's practice.

Alexander Mattison is ahead of Ollie Gordon at Dolphins training camp

Mattison has had an interesting, if uninspiring, career so far. He spent five years with the Vikings, eventually ascending to a starting role after the departure of Dalvin Cook. It was his chance to prove he was ready to carry the load — he wasn't. With just 700 yards in 13 starts, Mattison only proved to Minnesota that he was expendable.

Last year, Mattison led the Raiders in rushing, but that was with only 420 yards. He comes to the Dolphins looking to earn a spot in the rotation, perhaps as a short-yardage specialist.

It's still very early, so we certainly won't count Gordon out yet. His potential is too high. Plus, the Dolphins could carry four running backs on the 53-man roster, like they did last year. But Gordon will have to force them into that decision if Mattison continues to standout at practice.

It would be easier to bank on Gordon if he were coming off a stronger college campaign. Was his supporting cast at Oklahoma State to blame for his disappointing 2024? Is he cut out for the grind of an NFL season? Does he still have the bruising running ability that made him a star in 2023?

My best guess is the Dolphins will find room for Gordon one way or another.