Surprise 49ers cut might not be gone for good

The San Francisco 49ers made a surprising cut ahead of training camp with the team announcing they released George Odum, the veteran who starred on special teams and made appearances in the secondary. The 49ers placed Odum on the non-football injury list last month, per Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added the injury is about a three-month recovery for Odum’s elbow injury, which would make him ready midseason. For now, the 49ers are cutting him as one less player that counts toward the 53-man roster while he’s hurt. But it’s very likely he ended up back in San Francisco or with another team.

Odum has been a special teams star with the 49ers since 2022, while also making appearances in game as well. He recorded one interception his first year with the 49ers and has recorded at least 12 tackles in each of his three seasons.

What makes the 49ers cut shocking is that Odum has been a staple on special teams. While he wasn’t a core piece, he was a reliable player. It makes sense though with an offseason injury keeping him out for the first month or so of the season. Special teams players aren’t hard to find and with Odum being 31 years old, waiting around isn’t ideal.

The 49ers have no incentive in keeping him around with two other players in Ben Batch and Kurtis Rourke on the non-football injury list as well. But again, he’s been a staple on special teams so he could end up back, especially if the 49ers decide they need more secondary help as well.

According to Sports Illustrated, it’s possible he ends up on another team too. The Washington Commanders hired Brian Schneider, who was the special teams coordinator in San Francisco with Odum before Schneider took a job with the Commanders. Once Odum is healthy, there’s a chance Schneider decides to coach him again with his new team.

Either way, Odum getting cut is more of a formality than anything. When he’s back healthy he’ll end up on a team whether it is San Francisco, Washington or someone else. Any player that can be an All-Pro special teams player won’t be out of a job long.