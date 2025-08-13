Surprise Bears preseason star may have already pushed Dayo Odeyingbo to the bench

Preseason competition on the Chicago Bears’ defensive line is heating up. With a new head coach and fresh faces, each snap means everything. After the first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, it’s clear that Dayo Odeyingbo could get pushed aside by Austin Booker. The second-year d-lineman’s performance against the Dolphins grabbed everyone’s attention and it may have changed the depth chart.

#Bears DE Austin Booker in the preseason opener:



🔹 95.3 PFF grade (1st for EDGE)

🔹 94.7 pass-rushing grade (1st)

🔹 3 sacks (1st)

🔹 7 pressures (T-1st)

🔹 96.3 grade against true pass sets (1st)

🔹 26.3% pass-rush win rate



One of the best recent preseason outings I've seen. pic.twitter.com/B7BZQ0achi — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) August 12, 2025

"He was a factor the entire game, just a menace," Bears head coach Ben Johnson. "You really feed off of that, those negative plays like that. That's obviously a huge thing in terms of ending drives, but also the offense sitting on the sideline, they see that, and they feel that, and that momentum carries over to the other side of the ball as well.

"We're always looking to pick each other up and you could certainly feel his impact on the game today."

Austin Booker’s breakout against the Dolphins

Austin Booker’s night was electric. He recorded three sacks, including a strip sack that set up a Bears touchdown. He led all edge rushers in the game with a 95.3 PFF grade, seven pressures and a 26.3% pass-rush win rate. Booker’s quickness and relentless motor stood out. Johnson called him “a menace” and credited his disruption for swinging momentum. It wasn’t just his numbers, it was Booker’s overall performance and presence that made it clear he’s ready for a larger role on this defense.

Booker’s surge puts real pressure on Dayo Odeyingbo, who joined the Bears this offseason with high expectations after a strong year in Indianapolis. But only results will win out over reputation in this battle. Johnson has a no-nonsense approach which means performance will decide playing time. If Booker keeps up this level of play, Odeyingbo could see fewer snaps or potentially start the season behind Booker on the depth chart.

Chemistry on the defensive line

Coach Johnson demands discipline, hard work and his players coming together as one. The defensive line is working closer together, holding each other accountable and focusing on the group’s success. Teammates like Zacch Pickens talk about “winning together” and supporting each other. This culture puts extra pressure on everyone, even veterans like Odeyingbo, to prove they belong.

"It's just a brotherhood where we've bonded," Pickens shared. "We've all got the same goal which is win together, rush together. This year, we've all wanted to be a whole instead of being out there for ourselves. We work together, we communicate together, we hold each other accountable and just love being around each other. Even through the hard times, we pick each other up."

The battle on this Bears defensive line is far from over. The preseason isn’t finished, so each practice, joint practice and game certainly matter. Coaches will watch who brings energy, who creates turnovers and who fits best with the new group. Roles could shift quickly. Odeyingbo isn’t on the outs just yet, but he’ll need to step it up especially if Booker continues to perform at a high level.