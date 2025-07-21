T.J. Watt’s massive contract didn’t kill Bengals’ hopes for Trey Hendrickson

The Cincinnati Bengals seemingly had a dilemma heading into training camp, as two defensive linemen could be out due to contract issues. One is first-round pick Shemar Stewart, while the other is Trey Hendrickson, who is seeking an extension to make him one of the highest paid pass rushers in the league. Just last week, it seemed like the Pittsburgh Steelers made the Bengals' lives more difficult as they signed T.J. Watt to a three-year, $123 million contract extension, with $108 million guaranteed.

It seems as though the Bengals may not be in such a difficult position after all when it comes to their negotiations with Hendrickson.

Ahead of training camp, Bengals owner Mike Brown expressed confidence that the team and Hendrickson could reach an agreement. Brown said that he feels they are "in a good spot" to work something out with the star pass rusher "soon."

President Mike Brown: "I think we are in a good spot. I hope this thing comes together soon. I’m just going to leave it at that." — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) July 21, 2025

Of course, the Bengals faithful want to see actions instead of listening to words. But Brown does sound optimistic that something will get done.

Hendrickson has let it be known that he would like to be compensated like a top pass rusher in the league. As negotiations stalled earlier this offseason, the team allowed Hendrickson to request and seek out a trade. During mandatory minicamp, Hendrickson showed up to speak with reporters and publicly criticized the Bengals for a lack of communication in negotiations. Since then, the two sides resumed negotiations.

As is the case with every position player, their asking price will increase once a new player resets the market. There, a player at the position due for a new contract will seek to reset the market again. Hendrickson is in that position, but it's unknown if the Bengals will go as far as signing him to a $41 million a year deal like the Steelers gave Watt.

According to NFL Network NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bengals have made several offers to Hendrickson including one a couple of days before the start of training camp on July 23.

As of now, it does not appear to be doom and gloom in Cincinnati after the Watt contract extension in Pittsburgh.