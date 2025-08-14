Taylor Swift quietly exposed the most annoying NFL coverage trope

Yes, yes, we all know Taylor Swift is breaking the internet again. This time she made an appearance on her boyfriend - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's - "New Heights Podcast" on Wednesday, talking football and her upcoming studio album.

However, the 14-time Grammy Award winner made a rather astute observation that got hardcore football fans re-thinking how they watch coverage of the sport altogether.

Taylor Swift on how she thought football was played 😅



"I thought it was like Jared Goff is here and Josh Allen's here [on the field at the same time] ... then they blow a whistle and they go at each other." 😂



(via @newheightshow) pic.twitter.com/rwx80FHyNN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 14, 2025

"I thought it was like Jared Goff is here and Josh Allen's here [on the field at the same time] ... then they blow a whistle and they go at each other and it's like, 'Who's going to win?'" Swift described of her confusion of how football was played.

"Let's see Jared Goff play some defense," Travis' brother Jason Kelce replied jokingly.

Taylor Swift has NFL fans re-thinking QB head-to-head comparisons

While the moment was playful on the podcast, it got NFL fans thinking about why networks love to compare quarterbacks head to head when setting up matchups and pushing narratives.

Well that is how the national media covers the sport so I can’t blame her https://t.co/NNNtsMNtwW — ▕⃝⃤ (@ChargersRuined) August 14, 2025

The funny part about this is that this is how a lot of analysts seem to talk when comparing quarterbacks and their resumes https://t.co/fiLT6F5Hh4 — Sam Hoppen (@SamHoppen) August 14, 2025

Taylor Swift's knowledge of football is basically how ESPN covers football — talk about the QBs and nothing else. https://t.co/Hse2tttO5q — David Stehle (@davidstehle) August 14, 2025

Networks really do love to make things all about the QBs when analyzing how any given team may fare against another. Granted, it may be hyperbolized a bit but guys like Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff and Lamar Jackson do get a lot of the credit when their team is favored over another.

Pundits also really like to compare QB resumes to make determinations in matchups. However, the game is not at all like Swift described. The two passers aren't literally dueling one another on the gridiron.

That being said, they do have to match one another blow for blow and take advantage of when mistakes are made by their opponent. In this sense, the can be directly compared because it's a matchup of football IQs and how they each handle the situations thrown at them.

Either way, Swift has engrained herself in the football psyche even more with her insights (albeit unintentionally perhaps). Yet another debate will rage and fans will have even more to talk about on Sundays.