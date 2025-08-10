Teddy Bridgewater stole one Buccaneers player's job in record timing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Teddy Bridgewater for a reason and we might have just found out why. Kyle Trask didn’t particularly look strong in the Bucs first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. While Trask has been around Tampa Bay for some time, his job is in jeopardy with Bridgewater in the quarterback room.

Though Trask didn’t look terrible, he can’t afford to have missteps if he wants to make the 53-man roster. Bridgewater is a veteran that came out of retirement to join the Detroit Lions last year before landing with the Bucs. He’s the ideal backup for Baker Mayfield, especially for a team with some young offensive weapons.

Trask is on thin ice in Tampa Bay now. How he plays the rest of this preseason will determine if he makes the roster or not. And Bridgewater’s signing doesn’t help his case at all.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have more incentive to cut Kyle Trask rather than keeping him

Bridgewater might have retired, but the Buccaneers signed him for a reason. Mayfield has had two career seasons with the Buccaneers are they’re working on a long term extension to make sure he continues to thrive in south Florida. Bridgewater, a Floridian himself, brings veteran experience Trask just doesn’t have.

Not that this team needs it, per se, but it would go a long way to have a guy like Bridgewater in the mix as a mentor to players like Bucky Irvine and Emeka Egbuka. You’re not expecting Bridgewater to have to play, but if he does, you are probably going to get more out of him than Trask.

Kyle Trask has been horrible at Buccaneers training camp

Trask has reportedly been struggling in training camp. And while his first preseason game wasn’t horrible, it wasn’t really that great either. He can’t afford to have inconsistent performances at this point in his career. He’s played in just 11 games in three seasons and has just 11 passing attempts.

The Bucs really don’t need him as their backup option if anything were to happen to Mayfield. This preseason is a chance for him to maybe earn the backup job, but more importantly, show other NFL teams he may be worth bringing in as a backup down the road.

Bridgewater didn’t have to do much to convince the Bucs he’s the better back up option, Trask did that for him. Unless Trask plays at an elite level in the next two games, it’s safe to say, Bridgewater stole the back up job from him.