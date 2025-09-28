Terrifying Malik Nabers injury turns Jaxson Dart's Giants debut into a disaster

For the first time in years, New York Giants fans entered a Sunday with some hope. Throwing Jaxson Dart into the fire against an undefeated Los Angeles Chargers team with an elite defense is quite the first test, but watching Dart, their first-round quarterback, play in a meaningful NFL game for the first time was exciting nonetheless.

For the first quarter and a half of the game, the hype was justified. Dart looked good both throwing and rushing, Cam Skattebo had made a nice impression, and the defense was containing Justin Herbert and Co. Unfortunately, all of the good vibes vanished in an instant as Malik Nabers, their prized receiver, had to be carted off the field after suffering an injury.

Malik Nabers has been carted off the field after suffering a non-contact injury



Any injury is bad news, but a knee injury suffered without any contact has the potential to be really bad news. Giants fans hope to avoid the worst, but given recent history, it's hard not to expect the worst.

Malik Nabers injury turns electric day to disastrous one in an eye blink

