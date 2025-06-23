Terrifying Micah Parsons distraction is all the Cowboys' fault

While the Dallas Cowboys kick back and drag their feet with Micah Parsons’ contract extension, others are actively trying to recruit him to division rivals. On the same day NBA star Kevin Durant found out he’d been traded from Phoenix to Houston; he also encountered Parsons while speaking with Kay Adams during Fanatics Fest. As Adams facilitated the interaction between the two stars, KD went all the way with it in stirring the pot just a little bit.

"I think he [Parsons] will be a Commander at some point in his career," Durant told Adams. "I would say two years," is how KD responded to when he sees it happening.

Sure, this meeting of the minds was tongue-in-cheek, but it’s also something Jerry Jones and the Cowboys should probably pay attention to too. The part where Parsons says. “I only rock with Dan Quinn." When that one person Parsons has a solid relationship with is the Washington head coach, that’s enough as Durant co-signs the same sentiment.

Will the Dallas Cowboys sign Micah Parsons to an extension?

Most around the NFL expect Parsons and Dallas to come to an agreement sometime before the start of the regular season, the longer they continue to put it off, the more opportunity there is for another team to step in and grab his attention. Parsons is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal, so he’s essentially flying without a safety net.

The Cowboys are following their typical protocol for extending the contracts of their stars, as seen with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott last summer. It’s almost like they take the attitude of we’ll get to it when we get to it. It’s one hell of a risk but it seems to work for them although the longer a team waits to sign that star, the more it usually ends up costing them in the long run.

Why haven't the Cowboys extended Micah Parsons yet?

If Dallas is lucky enough to extend Parsons, it will be to a record-breaking contract at his position. Even Myles Garrett, who signed a then-record extension with the Cleveland Browns this offseason, believes Parsons is next up.

"I think he deserves whatever he's earned," Garrett told Abby Jones of DLLS Sports. "I mean, the guy is special. Once I got the chance to train with him, I've seen his work ethic, I've seen how he attacks the weights, running. He's 100% committed to his craft and getting better every day, and [he's] someone who produces on the field and has that dedication to the game. He should get every penny he's owed."

What he's owed is sure to test the Cowboys patience and their wallet. Jerry Jones will eventually pay Parsons what he's owed, but not before dragging out the drama as long as humanly possible. In that sense, Dallas has no one to blame but themselves.

It would be a shocker to see Parsons sign with the Commanders one day. But, as Durant suggested, we wouldn't put it past the Cowboys level of incompetence.