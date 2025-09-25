Terry McLaurin's latest doctor visit suggests Commanders are in deep trouble

The Washington Commanders were able to take care of business against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3 without star quarterback Jayden Daniels, but things could take a turn for the worse if the latest reports on one of the team's biggest weapons is true.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that wide receiver Terry McLaurin did not practice but his injury designation doesn't necessarily match the ailment he went to see an outside specialist for.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: Neither #Commanders WR Terry McLaurin (quad), nor #Giants WR Malik Nabers (shoulder) practiced today. pic.twitter.com/I4nLYfp4GO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2025

Dr. William Meyers, whom McLaurin visited, specializes in "core muscles" yet the 30-year-old wideout is listed with a quad injury by the Commanders. Why would McLaurin see a core specialist?

There's no evidence for this yet, but could McLaurin have developed a sports hernia, perhaps explaining why his production (10 catches, 149 yards & 0 touchdowns) is so lacking? If that were the case, those injuries typically take up to three months to recover from. That's a worst case scenario for Washington.

Why Terry McLaurin's mystery injury could spell doom for Commanders in fluid NFC East

If McLaurin has to miss any extended time this season, the Commanders could be in for a worse regression than initially anticipated based on the results of the first three weeks.

The offense is already dependent on Daniels, but backup Marcus Mariota proved Sunday he is serviceable for a start or two when the former needs to rest. But subtract McLaurin from that Daniels-less equation, and that lowers Washington's prospects to the level of the New York Giants.

In fact, with the NFC East practically the Philadelphia Eagles' to lose and with the Giants and Dallas Cowboys struggling to reclaim relevance, Washington had a prime opportunity to return to the playoffs this year. That could be out the window with an extended McLaurin absence and a potentially rushed Daniels recovery.

The Giants are testing out rookie QB Jaxson Dart and could improve just enough to play spoiler for Washington when they face off for a rematch in Week 15. The Commanders face Dallas even sooner in Week 7. Daniels will likely be back by then, but if there's a lack of top receiving options, the season could be on the line in that matchup.

Commanders fans will have their fingers crossed McLaurin's ailment is actually his quad and not anything more serious. If it is, it's going to be a long and unpredictable rest of the season.