Terry McLaurin may force Commanders into a trade they hoped to avoid

Beggars cannot be choosers. With contract extension talks have fizzled out between Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders, you better believe a potential blockbuster trade could be on the line. Washington would be so beyond foolish to part ways with McLaurin at this stage of his career. The Commanders' Super Bowl window is wide open now with Jayden Daniels on his rookie contract.

That being said, Washington was incredibly dysfunctional not that long ago. McLaurin may have been a good soldier up until this offseason in the nation's capital, but keep in mind that Adam Peters did not draft him. What is important to understand is that while paying McLaurin seems like a no-brainer sort of move, he might not be worth completely resetting the wide receiver market for Washington.

Given that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been sentenced for his role in excessive speeding and a hit-and-run in his native Dallas, his team may need a new No. 1 wide receiver desperately. Travis Kelce is not getting any younger at tight end, and this Chiefs' receiving corps has seen better days. For the right offer, I would consider parting ways with McLaurin in a deal with KC.

That said, Washington may be on a collision course with them when it comes to making a Super Bowl.

Washington cannot afford to trade Terry McLaurin over to Kansas City

Yes, this is the team that could conceivably offer Washington the most for McLaurin's services. If he were to potentially be traded over there, odds are, he would sign an extension immediately upon arrival. Why would you not want to hitch your wagon to Patrick Mahomes' superstardom? However, Washington and Kansas City are vying for the same thing this year. Both could win the whole thing.

In most other years, trading a star player ahead of training camp to a team in the opposite conference may not look that bad. Unfortunately, Kansas City is a playoff lock and Washington is almost one in its own regard. The last thing the Commanders will want to do is to improve a team that could get in the way of them achieving their biggest goal. It has been three decades since they last won a Super Bowl.

Kansas City has been to the last three, won two of the last three and has won three over the last six seasons. Outside of the 2021 NFL season, the Chiefs have won the AFC every season since 2019. Trading away a bona-fide No. 1 wide receiver to a perennial top-four team in football that does not have such a player is how the NFL loses its ability to sell its fans on its ability to be driven by parity.

If Washington and Kansas City were not in the same eight-team cluster that can win it all, maybe?