Terry McLaurin rumors all but confirm Steelers made a mistake with DK Metcalf

We are rapidly approaching the start of the 2025 NFL season, and Terry McLaurin still does not have a long-term extension in the works. The former third-round pick out of Ohio State has been a calming presence in an otherwise chaotic organization the last few years. With the Washington Commanders breaking out in a big way last season, it makes all the sense in the world to go get their star extended.

However, there is a big reason why he has yet to put pen to paper. It seems to have everything to do with the type of money the Pittsburgh Steelers are paying DK Metcalf after having landed him in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. Metcalf's four-year extension worth $132 million kicks in ahead of the 2026 NFL season. He will be 29 that year. $60 million of that is fully guaranteed.

At this point of their respective careers, McLaurin is the slightly better player. Although he may be a little bit older than Metcalf, he has shown a proclivity for getting his own in the receiving game, regardless of who is throwing him the ball. The problem with him wanting Metcalf-level money is the average annual value he would have to pull in to exceed him. Metcalf will earn $33 million in AAV soon, and Washington doesn't seem thrilled about paying that amount.

Maybe the Steelers overpaying for Metcalf will inadvertently cause McLaurin to not get his money?

Terry McLaurin can thank DK Metcalf for not getting his big payday yet

No matter how you slice it, this is a mess for everyone involved. Seattle being totally comfortable with moving on from Metcalf was telling in hindsight. Pittsburgh is also led by a defensive-minded head coach. While Arthur Smith may have coached Metcalf's college teammate, A.J. Brown, in Nashville, they could not be more different players. I never understood the Metcalf fit.

Furthermore, Metcalf's arrival made it much easier for the Steelers to trade George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft. I thought the duo would work well together, but we will never know what could have been. So as Metcalf has been re-elevated into a WR1 role that he does not exactly fit into, it comes at the price of McLaurin getting paid his money for navigating nonsense.

Unlike Pittsburgh, Washington actually has a legitimate chance to win a Super Bowl this year. The Commanders were one game away from winning the NFC a season ago. Jayden Daniels is the real deal at quarterback, much like what Aaron Rodgers was during his illustrious prime with Green Bay. In the end, Pittsburgh's overpay is going to come back to haunt Washington dearly during this season.

I could be wrong in all this, but the last thing a regularly distracted Washington franchise needs is more upheaval. The Commanders have a Lombardi Trophy to chase. The only way they are going to claim their first since the creation of the internet is with McLaurin being every bit the No. 1 wide receiver Daniels needs him to be. As for the Steelers, maybe Metcalf gets this team into the playoffs?

Both teams can end up with winning records and in the playoffs again, but one has the higher ceiling.