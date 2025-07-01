Terry McLaurin trade destinations: Ranking 5 suitors based on Super Bowl chances

With the Washington Commanders looking to repeat the same success as in 2024 by making the NFC championship game, they have run into a brick wall with dealing with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin who wants a brand-new contract. It’s fair to wonder if the franchise might explore a trade. McLaurin, a model of consistency since entering the NFL in 2019, has produced at a high level despite having a revolving door at quarterback, but now has Jayden Daniels. If a deal can’t get done, however, the Commanders should perhaps seek a trade while has value is high.

Here are five logical trade destinations — Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, and San Francisco 49ers — rankled by how much adding McLaurin would elevate their Super Bowl chances.

5. New England Patriots

Why it works:

The Patriots are still in rebuild mode, trying to build around their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye. They signed veteran Stefon Diggs in free agency, but still don’t have a solid WR1 in a young but unproven WR room. Adding McLaurin would give New England an unexpectedly dangerous duo and offer Maye a pair of veterans who can help ease his development curve.

McLaurin would step in as a leader and instant starter, something New England’s young locker room needs.

Why it might not happen:

The Patriots are at least two years away from contending. McLaurin, who turns 29 this season, may not want to waste his prime on a rebuild. Unless New England overpays or promises a long-term vision, it’s hard to see him agreeing to this situation.

Verdict: This is the least likely destination if McLaurin wants to win now — but the best spot for leadership, volume, and helping grow a young QB.

4. San Francisco 49ers

Why it works:

The 49ers were surprise underachievers due to injuries after a 6-11 collapse, but the still have an elite infrastructure with Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle but also having Kyle Shanahan calling plays. With Deebo Samuel gone and Aiyuk coming off an ACL injury, there’s a need for another playmaker to rise above and take the pressure off CMC.

McLaurin skill set fits perfectly in Shanahan’s scheme, which thrives on timing, separation, and yards after catch — all areas where McLaurin excels.

Why it might not happen:

San Francisco is tight on cap space and may prioritize improving the offensive line or defense before making another splash on offense. Also, quarterback Brock Purdy needs to prove he can bounce pack after a step back in 2024 and prove he’s worth the money he got this offseason.

If the 49ers bounce back to form, this could become a very viable landing spot, but their record tempers expectations.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Why it works:

The Steelers are going all-in on the present, adding Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith, while trading away George Pickens. The departure of Pickens left a void opposite Metcalf that McLaurin would immediately fill. His precision and toughness would pair perfectly with Rodgers timing style.

With rookie RB Kaleb Johnson bringing juice to the run game along with Jaylen Warren, McLaurin would give Pittsburgh a high end WR duo and arguably their most complete offensive unit in years.

Why it might not happen:

Pittsburgh’s window is only as wide as Rodgers health. He’s 41 and on a one-year deal, retiring next year. Giving up draft capital for McLaurin makes sense only if the Steelers truly believe this is their year — a risky bet.

McLaurin would thrive in Pittsburgh’s offense, but this hinges entirely on Rodgers staying upright and productive for one final full season.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

Why it works:

Under Jim Harbaugh’s leadership in his second year, the Chargers surged to 11 wins and returned to playoff relevance. While Ladd McKonkey was a breakout rookie with 82 catches, 1,149 yards and 7 touchdowns, and Tre Harris was added in the 2025 NFL Draft, the team still lacks a true WR1/2 side with Ladd and complement Justin Herbert’s arm talent.

McLaurin would be the perfect technician to unlock the intermediate and vertical game, giving Herbert another target who can consistently win in tight spaces.

Why it might not happen:

The Chargers are still evolving, and with the AFC loaded, McLaurin may view LA as a year away from being a top-tier contender. But if Harbaugh wants to accelerate the process, this is a move that makes perfect sense.

Verdict: Strong QB play, young weapons, and a coaching that can get the most out of McLaurin makes this an exciting fit with long-term upside.

1. Buffalo Bills

Why it works:

Reigning 2024 MVP Josh Allen is one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in football, and Buffalo needs to restock it’s WR room after parting with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. McLaurin’s precise route-running and toughness over the middle, along with his vertical threat would make him Allen’s go-to target in a system that finished top 5 in scoring last season.

Despite lacking a true WR1, the Bills still pushed Kansas City in the AFC title game. Plugging in McLaurin gives them the vertical threat and reliability Allen has missed.

Why it might not happen:

Buffalo has minimal cap flexibility and would need to restructure contracts to afford McLaurin’s salary. Still, with a title window open, this is the type of aggressive move Buffalo has to consider.

McLaurin’s best chance to win now that’s not in Washington rests in Buffalo. If the money can be worked out, the fit is seamless.

Terry McLaurin is one of the NFL’s most underrated wideouts, and a trade could finally put him in a position to thrive on the big stage. After years of inconsistency with Washington, maybe McLaurin needs a fresh start if the Commanders doesn’t want to match what he wants.

If McLaurin wants a ring, Buffalo and Los Angeles make the most sense. Pittsburgh is tempting but high risk. San Francisco is a sleeping giant. And New England offers opportunity — but not contention.