The 49ers are sitting on a breakout star who could shock the league

It's easy to overlook Ricky Pearsall in the star-studded 2024 first-round NFL Draft wide receiver class. But make no mistake, the San Francisco 49ers got a good one on their hands with the No. 31 overall pick.

Marvin Harrison Jr. was considered one of the best prospects in recent memory. Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze could've been the top pass-catchers off the board almost any other year over the past decade (besides Ja'Marr Chase). Xavier Worthy blew everyone away by recording the fastest 40-yard dash time in Scouting Combine history.

Pearsall wasn't as buzzy a name as those mentioned above, and you can understand why. However, there's plenty to like about his game, and it's only a matter of time before everyone else sees what the 49ers do in him.

49ers WR Ricky Pearsall is on the way to stardom, but why hasn't it happened yet?

First and foremost, it cannot be emphasized enough that Pearsall was shot through the chest 50 days before his NFL debut. There's facing rookie adversity, and then there's a life-threatening/altering moment. Experiencing what he had to deal with -- while getting acclimated to the pros -- is unfathomable. The 24-year-old surviving an armed robbery attempt gone horribly wrong was a blessing in itself, let alone contributing to an offense. Keep that in mind when evaluating him.

Moreover, it's not Pearsall's fault that he entered the league on a team that already boasted a stacked receiving room. Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel are established, All-Pro-caliber wideouts, and Jauan Jennings has a legitimate case for the best No. 3 option in football. And of course, albeit a different position, who can forget about superstar tight end George Kittle commanding targets down the middle of the field?

Why Ricky Pearsall is set up to succeed in his second season with the 49ers

The odds were stacked against Pearsall to a much greater extent than the average newcomer; it was a perfect storm. Now further removed from the tragic incident he was involved in last offseason and stepping into a more opportunistic situation, a breakout campaign looms.

San Francisco traded Samuel to the Washington Commanders in March. His exit frees up a 19.6 percent target share and a near-every-down role. Jennings' presence makes envisioning Pearsall as a one-for-one replacement difficult, but there's enough to go around for everyone in this hyper-efficient 49ers scoring unit.

Not only is Samuel out of the picture, but Aiyuk is set to start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. The latter is still recovering from a torn ACL and MCL he suffered in Week 7 of last year.

Aiyuk will be available in 2025, yet a return to pre-injury form likely isn't happening until 2026. He's returning from a serious knee issue and won't be ready until midseason. Missing all of organized team activities (OTAs), training camp and more puts him at a further disadvantage. Even if the fellow Niners first-rounder looks no worse for wear from the jump, reintegrating him onto a moving bus comes with challenges.

A crisp route runner with a quick first step and solid burst, Pearsall thrives after the catch with a combination of crafty footwork and speed. He also has strong hands, making one of the wildest one-handed grabs you've probably seen on SportsCenter and not realized who came down with it. Get ready to watch him become a mainstay for the 49ers.