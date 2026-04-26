The biggest fantasy football takeaways from the 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft has reshaped fantasy football landscapes, particularly for teams like the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles with new weapons for their quarterbacks

Ahh, the NFL Draft, the perfect little mid-spring amuse bouche for football fans. It also essentially marks the beginning of fantasy football season, as we now have a good sense of what every team will look like in 2026.

Some of the players drafted in this year's class will make a fantasy football impact in their first NFL season. Others won't. Let's try to get to the bottom of some of the biggest questions facing rookies for the 2026 season.

What do we make of this rookie quarterback class?

Los Angeles Rams QB Ty Simpson | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

This is a weird quarterback class. Fernando Mendoza is obviously the stand-out name, but he's also the most boring one to talk about. He's a skilled pocket passer with enough mobility to escape pressure, and he has a solid group of weapons around him, but he'll also probably need time to acclimate to the league. He might spend the whole season behind Kirk Cousins, but if he does start at some point, he has low-end QB2 upside. It's the rest of the class where things get interesting.

There's no reason to draft any rookie quarterback in this class in redraft leagues, but first-rounder Ty Simpson has limited appeal if he's forced into the lineup at any point by a Matthew Stafford injury. The Rams have a team built to win now and while Simpson won't replicate what Stafford gives, there's probably low-end streaming appeal if he ever starts.

The other name to look at is Carson Beck in Arizona. Beck felt like the ultimate game-manager in college, and now he may have a shot to compete for the starting job on a team where he can do some of that game-managing. Marvin Harrison Jr. has disappointed in the NFL, but I think he can still work out and become a top-15 wide receiver, and the Cardinals also have Trey McBride, a top-five tight end. Add in running back Jeremiyah Love to take the pressure off him, and Beck could have some redraft value if he wins the starting job, or if he's moved into the starting lineup at some point. I wouldn't go out of my way to grab him or anything, but I could see him providing QB2 production by the second half of the 2026 season.

Beyond that...ehh. I suppose Drew Allar could compete for the Steelers starting job if Aaron Rodgers doesn't return, but I have no interest in rostering him in fantasy even if he makes starts.

Rookie running backs don't look to make a huge impact

RB Mike Washington Jr. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

So, there are the obvious two rookie running backs who will make an impact: Jeremiyah Love is a first-round pick in redraft leagues, and his college teammate Jadarian Price should be able to deliver high-end RB3 production with the Seattle Seahawks, but aside from that, I don't really love how this all shook out.

Mike Washington Jr. was viewed as a potential fantasy sleeper with the right landing spot, but he ended up with the Las Vegas Raiders, who took Ashton Jeanty in the first round last year. Unless Vegas suddenly doesn't view Jeanty as an every-down back, it's hard to see any path for value from Washington, which is a real bummer, but is also indicative of the overall state of this running back class.

No one really viewed this as a good class. Not analysts and, apparently, not front offices, as only three running backs were even drafted in the first two days of the draft. The third after the Notre Dame duo was Indiana running back Kaelon Black going to the San Francisco 49ers, but that feels like a pick for the future, as he's a non-entity in the passing game and it's hard to imagine him stealing early-down looks from Christian McCaffrey. He'd be valuable if McCaffrey misses time, but that's about it.

Looking at some Day 3 guys, there are definitely some handcuff options — Emmett Johnson in Kansas City will be a must-add off waivers if Kenneth Walker goes down, and Nicholas Singleton in Tennessee has upside if something happens with either Tony Pollard or Tyjae Spears, but there isn't standalone value there.

The best-performing rookies will likely be wide receivers

TItans WR Carnell Tate | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If there's one position to actually target in fantasy this year among the rookies, it's wide receiver, as a number of guys should have immediate roles. Let me just blurb some of the notable guys real quick.

Carnell Tate – Tennessee Titans

Tate potentially gives the Tennessee Titans their new No. 1 wide receiver who can grow along with last year's No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, with Tennessee hoping the duo can come one of the NFL's top QB-WR combos in the near future. Tate should see the field immediately, and I'd pencil him in as a high-end WR3 in fantasy with the upside to finish as a WR2, though volume could be a bit of a concern.

Jordyn Tyson – New Orleans Saints

Love this landing spot from a real-life perspective, as Tyson and Chris Olave give quarterback Tyler Shough two very good weapons. The Saints should have a viable shot at winning the NFC South. As far as fantasy goes, I'd view Tyson as a WR4 option at the moment, but the upside is certainly there for him to become something more.

Makai Lemon – Philadelphia Eagles

It's hard to really know what to say about Lemon at the moment, because the Philadelphia Eagles haven't traded A.J. Brown yet. Let's just assume they do, because a) it's going to happen and b) Lemon has no fantasy appeal if it doesn't happen. Once Brown is off this roster, Lemon slots in as the No. 2 receiver, but might suffer from having to compete with other players like tight ends Dallas Goedert and new rookie Eli Stowers, plus there's a lot of receiver depth with Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown. I'd probably only call him a WR4 option at the moment, but there's upside for more.

KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston – Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns sure love drafting multiple players at the same position. Last year, it was two quarterbacks and two running backs. This year, it was the team using two of its first three picks on wide receivers. Concepcion made a ton of sense in the first round as a slot guy, and he can be a WR3 in full PPR, even with the Boston addition. As for Boston, this landing spot is less than ideal. While Concepcion has a clear role, Boston will battle for outside targets with Jerry Jeudy, and right now I have Boston off of my draft board at the moment.

Omar Cooper Jr. – New York Jets

Cooper is an intriguing pick, as he offers the New York Jets a weapon in the slot. The problem is that Geno Smith will be the one throwing the football and if his 2025 stint with the Raiders is any indication, that doesn't augur well for the Jets offense. I like Cooper in dynasty, but would probably only pick him as a late-round dart throw in redraft at the moment.

Brief thoughts on other wide receivers

Let's just run through some names real quick:

- De'Zhaun Stribling landed in a good spot with the 49ers, but I'm just not really sold on Stribling as a player, even if he has a clear path to targets on this 49ers team.

- Germie Bernard probably needs a little more time to be ready, especially factoring in the Steelers quarterback situation. I like him far more in dynasty than redraft.

- Chris Bell might be one of the big sleepers here. The Dolphins have a pretty rocky wide receiver situation, and the third-round pick could slide in there and make a quick impact. I have interest in 14-team leagues.

This tight end class is interesting

TE Kenyon Sadiq | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Finally, is there value in the rookie tight end class? We don't usually see a lot of production from that particular position group, but this year has a few names worth looking into.

Kenyon Sadiq is the big name here, with the New York Jets taking him in the first round. Sadiq is extremely athletic and could develop into a top-five NFL tight end over the next few seasons, but he'll be competing with Mason Taylor for snaps early on, and his college production was mediocre. He has the skills to be elite, but it's going to take time, so I'd view him as a low-end TE2 with upside.

The other name worth rostering is Eli Stowers with the Eagles. The second-round pick feels a little more pro-ready than Sadiq, but also has a more crowded battle for targets. Ultimately, I think that puts him right around where Sadiq is in fantasy, though with a lower ceiling because Dallas Goedert is a bigger target threat in Philly than Taylor is in the Meadowlands.

Beyond those two, there are interesting players, but none that I expect to roster in fantasy at any point in 2026. Rams second-round pick Max Klare really intrigues me in dynasty, but it seems most of the other guys drafted on Day 2 are more of the blocking type, which won't help fantasy managers.