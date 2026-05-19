The biggest NFL veterans at risk before training camp

As the NFL offseason ramps up, OTAs are already putting pressure on veterans across the league. Rookies have had their first chance to get acclimated through rookie minicamp and OTAs, and the bigger impression they make early on, the more likely it is some veterans become the odd men out before camp even begins. Here's our list of the biggest veteran names under the most pressure.

QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

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Status : In a contract holdout, despite standout 2025 season

: In a contract holdout, despite standout 2025 season Situation: Cardinals drafted Carson Beck who could make QB battle interesting

Jacoby Brissett came in after injury sidelined Kyler Murray for 12 games last year and threw more than 20 touchdowns with more than 3,300 passing yards in 2025. He was the most likely starter for the Arizona Cardinals heading into this season. The fact that he wants a raise, well he deserves it.

It’s not that alarming that he skipped voluntary OTAs. Mike LaFleur isn’t worried, and for now, Cardinals fans shouldn’t either. That said, the fact that Carson Beck will be getting more time to impress the coaches, well that could force the Cardinals to think about a QB battle. They’ll probably have their eyes on the 2027 draft for a quarterback, so whomever they play in 2026 is most likely on borrowed time.

EDGE Lukas van Ness, Green Bay Packers

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Status : Has been a depth player much of his career; somewhat of a flop as first-round pick

: Has been a depth player much of his career; somewhat of a flop as first-round pick Situation: Green Bay drafted Dani Dennis-Sutton in hopes of improving the pass rush

Dani Dennis-Sutton was one of the most athletic players at the NFL Scouting Combine. Whoever landed him was getting someone who could contribute instantly if need be. With Lukas van Ness’ struggles to start his NFL career, the Packers have to be optimistic about Dennis-Sutton being their future complement to Micah Parsons. Obviously, Van Ness won’t get cut, but he could very well get traded between now and the offseason if Dennis-Sutton impresses. The good thing for Dennis-Sutton is that he doesn’t have to be elite, he just has to be ready to make the play when Parsons is garnering a lot of attention.

QB Stetson Bennett, Los Angeles Rams

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Status : Long time backup in Los Angeles

: Long time backup in Los Angeles Situation: The Rams drafted Ty Simpson with the No. 13 pick in the 2026 draft

The Los Angeles Rams put this year’s team on hold for the future. Not literally, but the fact that the Rams used a premium top 15 pick on a quarterback who is not going to play for at least one year and possibly more means they’re confident with the current state of this team. That also means that long time backup Stetson Bennett is on the hot seat. It’s not out of the realm that the Rams consider bringing on three quarterbacks. But if they don’t, well Bennett is the odd man out. The Rams created this unnecessary problem, and it could mean Bennett is a roster cut casualty before the season starts.

WR Christian Kirk, San Francisco 49ers

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Status : Has fizzled out over the past few years. Could be shoved down the depth chart or cut.

: Has fizzled out over the past few years. Could be shoved down the depth chart or cut. Situation: 49ers are high on De’Zhaun Stribling, who could be Kirk’s replacement

San Francisco made an effort to bolster their receiver room. They signed Mike Evans as well as Christian Kirk this offseason and drafted De’Zhaun Stribling in the second round. Kirk could very well be the odd one out if he doesn’t impress this summer. He’s played in 21 total games the past two seasons and had 618 total receiving yards during that span. Stribling could very well be a player the 49ers opt to use instead of Kirk if he doesn’t impress.

OT Dawand Jones, Cleveland Browns

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Status : Jones has been unreliable at left tackle and could be a depth lineman, though not guaranteed

: Jones has been unreliable at left tackle and could be a depth lineman, though not guaranteed Situation: Browns re-tooled this offensive line, opening the door for less impressive players to be roster cut casualties. Cleveland also drafted Spencer Fano as their future left tackle.

Dawand Jones has been in an unfortunate situation with the Cleveland Browns. He also hasn’t been reliable as a blindside tackle throughout his NFL career. That’s why he could very well be a player who doesn’t survive this summer or this season. Spencer Fano has garnered a lot of hype around Cleveland and should be the starting left tackle for Week 1. If he continues to improve and looks like a cornerstone for this reformed offensive line, it could seal Jones’ fate.

EDGE Myles Murphy, Cincinnati Bengals

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Status : Was selected by the Bengals in the first round of the 2023 draft,

: Was selected by the Bengals in the first round of the 2023 draft, Situation: Cincinnati added lots of depth to its defensive line, and if he can’t stand out this summer, the Bengals could trade or release him.

Cincinnati is in no position to disregard defensive players. That said, they added Boye Mafe, drafted Cashius Howell and still have Shemar Stewart on this defensive line. They don’t need Murphy if he doesn’t look like the player they want him to be. It doesn’t make sense for the Bengals to retain Murphy if he’s a non-factor. This Bengals front office will have to figure out who the impact players are. In his first three seasons, Murphy has 8.5 total sacks. That’s not bad, but clearly wanted more, which is why addressing the pass rush was a priority this offseason.

CB C.J. Henderson, Atlanta Falcons

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Status : Henderson has an interception in three of his six seasons

: Henderson has an interception in three of his six seasons Situation: Falcons drafted Aveion Terrell to bolster secondary

If C.J. Henderson does stick around Atlanta, it would be for depth purposes, but they drafted Aveion Terrell for a reason. His brother, A.J., has had to carry this secondary. If Aveion impresses, it will put pressure on just about every other defensive back on this roster. The Falcons are just a couple pieces away from being NFL playoff contenders and realistically should be contending in the NFC South. When it comes time to make roster cuts, if Henderson doesn’t standout, he could be out.

WR Mack Hollins, New England Patriots

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Status : Hollins wasn’t a major contributor, which could hurt his roster chances this year

: Hollins wasn’t a major contributor, which could hurt his roster chances this year Situation: Patriots have decent receiver depth already, with A.J. Brown a possibility as well

The Patriots landed Romeo Doubs this offseason as their big wide receiver acquisition and have been linked to A.J. Brown with rumors swirling about him landing in New England after June 1. If he does, that would probably make Hollins the odd one out. He had 550 receiving yards last year and was the No. 4 receiver on this team. New England still has Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas as well as Kyle Williams. They’re all younger and have been steady contributors. With Brown’s addition, that means Hollins is closer to being cut than playing in New England in 2026.