The biggest question every NFC East team still has to answer after the NFL Draft

After adding 28 total players in the 2026 NFL Draft, the NFC East Division is looking more competitive than it has in the last half-decade. That being said, no team has emerged as the champion apparent.

There are questions aplenty to ask of each franchise as offseason workouts are underway but let's focus on the most important queries. The answers will determine whether the division is represented by more than one team in the playoffs and which is guaranteed a spot.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Q: Is this the beginning of the end of the Jalen Hurts era?

The AJ Brown question appears to already be answered, as the 28-year-old pass catcher will reportedly be shipped up to Boston (Foxborough) this summer. But that solution could create another quandary in the Eagles locker room. Quarterback Jalen Hurts reportedly was difficult to coach last season, ignoring play calls and running the offense himself in certain situations despite sideline commands.

If newly drafted wideout Makai Lemon doesn't live up to his first-round hype — or worse, he doesn't get along with Hurts — general manager Howie Roseman may have a one-man mutiny on his hands. Those chances are increased by new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion and his heavy motion schemes.

I'm not reading too deeply into the fifth-round drafting of North Dakota State passer Cole Payton (yet). He appears to be a depth solution to a potential Tanner McKee trade at some point but in the long-term event Hurts wants out and the aging Andy Dalton is already gone, he could potentially inherit the job. If Philadelphia is winning, there shouldn't be an issue but if things get sticky then that locker room is going to be one to watch closely.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Q: Will Jerry Jones ever be able to leave the Micah Parsons trade behind him?

When the Packers made the playoffs last season and Dallas didn't, that was a significant strike against Jerry Jones' decision to send star pass rusher Micah Parsons to Green Bay. Entering 2026, the man Jones got in return as part of the deal (Kenny Clark) barely lived up to expectations and the team needed to add another former Packer (Rashan Gary) to the mix to help pick up the slack.

Green Bay's first-round pick, which it also sent to Dallas, became edge rusher Malachi Lawrence, who joins stud safety Caleb Downs in this rookie class, so there's hope there, but Jones needs the league's worst defense in 2025 to really turn the corner this season to being climbing out the deep hole he dug himself with fans.

If there's no significant improvement on that front, the Cowboys shouldn't expect a prolific offense to continue to bail them out. The rest of the division made too many improvements for there to be any wiggle room with their mistakes.

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Q: Does Jayden Daniels have sufficient weaponry to build upon his success?

In 2024, Commanders fans thought the suffering was over. The team appeared in its first NFC Championship Game in roughly three decades and expectations were sky high in 2025. Washington fell painfully flat, and now the honeymoon period appears to be over with the new regime. Quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered injuries last year, which contributed to the shortcomings, but he can't be expected to carry the offense even after doing so with a weak receiving core in 2024.

Terry McLaurin is sure to be WR1, but following him, it's less clear who else Daniels should be leaning on downfield. Third-round pick Antonio Williams will have an opportunity to prove his worth in camp while less-than-impressive veterans like Luke McCaffrey, Treylon Burks and Dyami Brown have their work cut out for them.

Especially if wild card Brandon Aiyuk is just weeks away from being signed or acquired from the San Francisco 49ers. If those players don't step up, it's going to be yet another long year for Commanders fans.

New York Giants

New York Giants OL Francis Mauigoa | Tom Horak-Imagn Images

Q: Is Jaxson Dart protected enough to play his game?

There should be zero questions about the Giants defense. Despite trading away Dexter Lawrence, the team was not only able to add a top pass rusher in the draft (Arvell Reese) but also bring in a massive reinforcement for the offensive line (Francis Mauigoa). QB Jaxson Dart must've breathed a massive sigh of relief to see the 6-foot-6, 329-pounder join the team.

Dart was the second-most sacked rookie QB last year (35 sacks) but when he had time he displayed why New York moved back into the first round to grab him at the 2025 draft. If the Giants want to get out of the division basement, Dart's success will be paramount to doing so. Like Daniels and Washington, Dart will have a restocked receiver room and two healthy running backs to rely on in the backfield.

New offensive coordinator Matt Nagy just needs to scheme it all together, and there may be some fireworks this year at MetLife Stadium.

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