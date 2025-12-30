The biggest snubs from the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists list

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has released its list of 15 modern-era players who are finalists for induction this season. Among that list are six 2025 finalists and four first-year eligible candidates.

The finalists for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame: pic.twitter.com/YAFxhMCH1p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2025

Legends of the game like quarterback Drew Brees, kicker Adam Vinatieri and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald appear to be sure bets for earning a gold jacket, but we're here to actually focus on the names that do not appear on this list. These are the biggest snubs of the 2026 list.

Steve Smith Sr., Wide Receiver

Despite not having a Super Bowl title, Smith has etched his name among the elite in NFL history. He's eighth in all-time receiving yards (14,731) and his 81 receiving touchdowns are more than at least 27 other Hall of Famers. When he retired in 2016, Smith was seventh in all-purpose yards all-time (19,180) and amassed 100 total touchdowns (regular season and playoffs combined).

Those are some impressive credentials that should've earned him his second consecutive appearance on the finalists list. Instead, he was demoted to another year of waiting for induction without the distinction of being among the final few considered. Smith will get to Canton eventually but he should be a finalist in 2027.

Rodney Harrison, Safety

This was a rather surprising omission. Harrison holds the all-time record for sacks among defensive backs (30.5) and was the first player in league history to record 30 career interceptions in tandem with 30 career sacks. He also won two of four Super Bowls he appeared in with the New England Patriots, his second team.

It's understandable that Harrison wouldn't be inducted this year, but he was a finalist in previous years and hasn't deserved the drop in recognition. Guys like Jahri Evans or Jason Witten — no disrespect to them at all — could've waited their turn to be finalists.

Hines Ward, Wide Receiver

One of the most impactful receivers in the modern era of the NFL, Ward should have been a finalist a long time ago. But, again, he has to wait another year to get that recognition.

Ward's 85 receiving touchdowns and 12,083 receiving yards are among the upper echelons of the NFL's best receivers. He won two Super Bowls (XL and XLIII) and earned a game MVP in the earliest of the pair, one of only eight wide receivers to ever be awarded that honor.

Upon his retirement in 2011, Ward was one of just 11 players in league history to record at least 1,000 receptions. That left him not far from the Top 10 all-time. Ward also earned four consecutive Pro Bowl selections (2001-04) and is considered one of the best wideouts of the early 2000s era. He's also going to be inducted someday but he deserves recognition as a finalist sooner than later.