The Chargers are handing Joe Alt a massive opportunity after Rashawn Slater injury

The injury bugs are starting to impact teams in the NFL as training camp continues. The most serious and unfortunate one took place in Los Angeles, where tackle Rashawn Slater tore his patellar tendon

during a team drill and is lost for the season.

The injury came 11 days after Slater inked a historic four-year, $114 million extension with a record-setting $92 million guaranteed money, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. The loss of Slater has dramatically reshaped the Chargers' offensive line plans for the 2025 season. This injury not only robs the Chargers of one of the NFL’s premier offensive linemen, but it also forces head coach Jim Harbaugh to shift second-year tackle Joe Alt from right to left tackle.

2025 season will be a defining moment for Joe Alt

Alt, who was taken No. 5 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, was originally slotted to continue his development at right tackle. However, Alt will now be tasked with protecting quarterback Justin Herbert’s blind side, a role that carries immense pressure and responsibility.

Fortunately for the Chargers, Alt is no stranger to the left side. He played three seasons at left tackle for Notre Dame and even filled in for Slater during Week 18 last season when he felt knee discomfort during pregame stretches.

Alt’s move to left tackle triggers a domino effect across the offensive line. Veteran Trey Pipkins III will step in at right tackle in place of Alt. He is returning to his natural position after a stint at right guard last season. Zion Johnson and Bradley Bozeman will anchor the interior at left guard and center, respectively, while free-agent signee Mekhi Becton is projected to start at right guard. Both Alt and Pipkins must adapt quickly to their new position for the rest of training camp.

For Joe Alt, this is more than just a positional change. It’s a defining moment in his young career. Stepping into Slater’s shoes means facing elite edge rushers, such as Maxx Crosby of Las Vegas and George Karlaftis of Kansas City, while ensuring quarterback Justin Herbert remains upright and productive.

While Harbaugh acknowledged that the team will likely make a move to bolster its offensive line, 2025 will be all about whether Alt can rise to the occasion. If he does, the Chargers can avoid a disaster that would cripple most teams before the start of the season.