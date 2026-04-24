The Cleveland Browns winning a trade proves the NFL Draft is off its rocker

The Cleveland Browns' desire to move down in the first round of the NFL Draft was an open secret heading into the day. GM Andrew Berry deserves credit for still managing to find value despite the team's intentions being crystal clear.

A big reason why Cleveland wanted to move down from the No. 6 pick is because that selection did not align well with taking a premium offensive lineman in this year's draft class. Moving down to No. 9 after a trade with the Chiefs lined up better to select one of the best tackles available. Ultimately, the Browns took former Utah standout Spencer Fano at No. 9.

Cleveland picked up an extra third round pick and another fifth-rounder pick in exchange for moving down three spots. Those picks are valuable to a Browns franchise that needs to add talent all over the roster. Acquiring more bites at the apple is a good strategy for a team that's still squarely in rebuild mode.

Why is Spencer Fano the right pick for the Cleveland Browns?

The Browns have engaged in a complete rebuild of their offensive line this offseason. The franchise will likely give Fano a chance to lock down their left tackle spot at the outset of his pro career. There are plenty of other ways Fano can provide value to his new team even if he fails to hold down that premium spot.

Both Elgton Jenkins and Tytus Howard have the flexibility required to play at several positions up front. Fano also projects to have that kind of versatility. Add it all up and it's a clear effort by Berry and his front office to make sure they can get their best five lineman on the field at the same time in 2026.

In a perfect world, Cleveland would have been in a position to draft an elite tackle prospect in the top-10. That sort of player just wasn't available in this year's draft class. The franchise deserves credit for reading the room correclty and making a pivot that allowed them to secure additional draft capital while still maintaining acess to the offensive lineman they liked above his peers.

The Browns have plenty of time left to screw up their 2026 draft class, but they deserve credit for getting things right with their most valuable selection. Trading down and still landing Fano was a nice read by Berry and his front office. It's not the sort of seismic move that will change the trajectory of the franchise, but it's a solid step in the right direction for a team that desperately needed a win in Round 1.

Cleveland's Top-50 draft slots

No. 9

No. 24

No. 39