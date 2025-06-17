The Cowboys sound ready to end Mazi Smith disaster before it gets worse

Since being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys, defensive lineman Mazi Smith has done nothing of note. Smith, who was drafted 26th overall in 2023, was once seen as a cornerstone for the Cowboys’ defensive line. But after two underwhelming seasons and now facing his third defensive coordinator in as many years, his future in Dallas is anything but secure.

Smith has already gone through two different defensive coordinators in his first two years: Dan Quinn and Mike Zimmer. While both men have different defensive philosophies, neither coach has been able to turn Smith loose and turn him into a productive player. Now, former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is his third defensive coordinator. Most Cowboys fans are probably ready to move on from Smith, but Eberflus is very excited to work with him.

Back in February, Eberflus gave a surprising opinion on Smith during an interview with long-time Cowboys writer Clarence Hill from ALL DLLS (Subscription required), which was featured on the Dallas Cowboys on Sports Illustrated.

“I’m excited about Mazi,” Eberflus said. “An explosive athlete, big body type that can move really well. I’m excited about bringing his game to the next level”.

Defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton echoed that sentiment, suggesting the staff sees untapped potential in the former Michigan standout.

Mazi Smith face stiff competition to make the Cowboys' roster

Despite Eberflus' strong support, Patrik Walk from the team's website is reporting that Smith will face stiff competition from younger, hungrier players like Justin Rogers and Denzel Daxon. Walker is also reporting that the team is bringing in two UFL standouts, Perrion Winfrey and DeVere Levelston, for workouts.

Winfrey was taken in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns in 2022, had 29 tackles, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a sack in 10 games. One advantage he has is that he is familiar with the new defensive line coach, Aaron Whitecotton. Both men spent the 2023 season together with the New York Jets. When roster decisions are being made, that familiarity could favor Winfrey if he has a strong training camp.

Levelston, 24, had a strong showing for the Memphis Showboats this spring, posting 12 tackles and two sacks. He played at SMU and hails from the Dallas suburbs of DeSoto, so he has every motivation to make the team. And let's not forget, the Cowboys also drafted UCLA defensive tackle Jay Toia in the 7th round to add further depth. The fact that the team is bringing in several players to compete with Smith indicates his position with the Cowboys is not as strong.

If he gets outplayed and is released, the Cowboys fans will never forgive the team for drafting another Michigan defensive lineman, who could be a bigger bust than Taco Charlton, who was drafted in 2017.