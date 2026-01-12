The Eagles must end the drama and trade A.J. Brown

Despite the Philadelphia Eagles coming off a Super Bowl, the vibes simply seemed off all season long. With frequent cryptic quotes, social media posts, and on-field breakdowns, it was clear that star wide receiver A.J. Brown was unhappy with his role in the offense.

Brown's 1,003 yards this season were the second-lowest mark of his career, and it's clear that he was upset with the team and head coach Nick Sirianni. Even last season, Brown being irritated was commonplace; he famously read a book on the sideline during a playoff game.

However, during Sunday's playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, things finally boiled over. Brown and head coach Nick Sirianni had a viral exchange where they were seen yelling at each other.

Nick Sirianni and A.J. Brown with a heated exchange on the sidelines.



(📺 FOX) pic.twitter.com/vDlLkM8uzu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2026

On Sunday, Brown caught just three of his seven targets and had some detrimental drops. After the game, Brown refused to talk to the media. Changes are clearly on the horizon for the Eagles. Howie Roseman is one of the most aggressive GMs in the NFL, and something is broken with the Eagles.

It would be a shocker if both Brown and Sirianni were back with the Eagles next season. To me, the choice is logical: Philadelphia should trade Brown and keep Sirianni.

The Eagles should trade A.J. Brown this offseason

Sirianni has been with the Eagles since 2021 (one year before Brown). He might not be a conventional or perfect head coach, but it's hard to argue with his results. The Eagles have the playoffs every year with Sirianni, which includes two Super Bowl appearances (and one win). Sirianni rebuilt the Eagles' culture and maximized the offense around Jalen Hurts.

While Brown has been a key part of the Eagles' success as the team's No. 1 WR since being traded to Philadelphia in 2022, there's no denying that Sirianni is more important. Frankly, with Hurts' limitations as a passer and Saquon Barkley in the backfield, the Eagles will always be a run-heavy team. As such, Brown will never have the big role that he desires.

It's worth noting that, despite Brown only becoming more unhappy with his role this season, his targets actually increased, as did the Eagles' passing yards per game.

With DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, the Eagles have ample passing weapons even if they trade Brown. Sure, they might look to draft a wide receiver or sign one in free agency, but they wouldn't be in a bad spot without Brown. Despite his problems, Brown's talent is undeniable, and there would likely be plenty of suitors who would give the Eagles a hefty return for the disgruntled star.

Conversely, if they fire Sirianni, finding a coach who is a clear upgrade over him will be a difficult task. Plus, as noted, any head coach they hire will implement a run-heavy approach, and Brown would still be unhappy. While I would keep Sirianni, some changes to the coaching staff, most notably, offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, should be on the table.

Ultimately, the Eagles are poised to make some changes this offseason, and trading Brown should (and likely will be) at the top of this list.