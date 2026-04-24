The next Darren Woodson? Cowboys' draft night miracle earned the ultimate co-sign

There were weeks, maybe even months, when Dallas Cowboys fans thought landing star safety Caleb Downs in the 2026 NFL Draft without trading into the top 10 required a genie's bottle. But the Cowboys only had to trade up one spot, giving up two fifth-round picks to do so with the Dolphins, and now the all-world Ohio State safety is heading to Dallas.

Downs fills the dire need in the Cowboys secondary, one that was present even before the secondary overhaul this offseason. Dallas has been piecemealing the safety group together for years, but now they have a game-changer in the building — one who could remind people of a Dallas Cowboys legend at the position: Darren Woodson.

Is Caleb Downs the next Darren Woodson for the Cowboys?

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Just on value alone, the Downs pick is a home run for Dallas. He was the No. 2 overall player on FanSided's Big Board for the class, and a consensus top-five player in the class after a star career at both Alabama and Ohio State across three years in college. However, he might be even more valuable to the Cowboys than any other team that could've potentially landed him.

Cowboys expert Jerry Trotta of The Landry Hat had Downs as the No. 1 target for Dallas in this year's draft, and spoke glowingly of the fit, even comparing him to Woodson in terms of his elite ceiling:

"Signing Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke should not stop the Cowboys from drafting Downs if he slides to No. 12. Arguably the best player in the 2026 class, Downs is an interchangeable safety who Christian Parker could trust in the nickel, over the top, and down near the line of scrimmage. It'd be like drafting Darren Woodson all over again. That turned out pretty well."

Dallas Cowboys former player Darren Woodson | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Indeed, if Downs even comes close to matching Woodson, the 37th overall pick in 1992, he'll have been well worth any draft pick. Woodson played his entire 12-year career with the Cowboys, winning three Super Bowls and earning three First-Team All-Pro honors in his career.

More importantly, he's precisely what this iteration of the Dallas defense needs. The secondary fell apart drastically and quickly over the past few years, and we've seen the group get gutted this offseason. There are veterans who are still in place, but no one with the talent, pedigree and upside of Downs. He's going to be a complete stud — and it seems like even Woodson agrees.

Darren Woodson already gave Caleb Downs the stamp of approval

After Dallas made the 11th overall pick, Woodson took to X (formerly Twitter) and made his thoughts on the selection quite clear. Spoiler alert: He's a fan, and it doesn't seem like this is going to slow down the comparisons between the two.

Woodson, who is a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist this year, giving his endorsement wasn't necessary — anyone keeping up with this draft class would've been excited for the Cowboys to land such a player. At the same time, it still takes it a step further for fans.

Seeing someone who is regarded as a franchise and NFL legend look at a prospect who played the position he manned masterfully 20-plus years ago (and who you could argue Dallas has been trying to find a replacement for since the early 2000s) express that level of excitement for Downs means something. It feels like your parents liking your new boyfriend or girlfriend when you bring them home for the first time. It makes an overwhelmingly optimistic feeling even more so.

It felt like a miracle that Downs fell to the Cowboys in the first place. But now, to see a player already being heralded as a potential and proverbial next Darren Woodson heading to Dallas and having Woodson give his seal of approval as well, that feels like a gift handed down directly from the heavens.