The NFL Draft went completely off the rails within minutes

This bold move could either set the stage for an immediate offensive resurgence or create immense pressure on a young player to deliver elite production right away.

The first four picks of the NFL Draft delivered shocking selections that left experts and fans scrambling to understand the strategy behind them.

Phew! Before you even got a chance to digest the Arizona Cardinals drafting Jeremiyah Love with the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans stunned the entire NFL world, taking Carnell Tate with the No. 4 pick. It was widely considered the Titans were either going defense or tading back. Nope. They threw a curveball, and even Robert Saleh couldn’t hide how uneasy it made him feel.

We’re right there with you. In the first four picks of the NFL Draft, drama ensued. All the mock drafts and draft experts teased the idea teams moving up.This is so much better.

Why the Titans taking Carnell Tate at No. 4 was wild

Carnell Tate is a first-round talent and yes, he’s one of the 10 best players in the 2026 NFL Draft class. But with all the defensive talent rumored to get snatched up before pick No. 20, it felt like if the Titans were high on Tate, they could have traded back, scooped up more draft capital and still gotten Tate later. It makes you wonder if they know something we don’t or took too much of a risk on a player who could be a boom or bust.

With top four picks, you go with a guarantee. Arvell Reese, even Sonny Styles and Rueben Bain Jr. all fit that bill. Tate, not so much. Marvin Harrison Jr. was the last receiver taken in the top four and it feels like the pressure is already insurmountable on him. Tate might not fall victim to that, but it also means the Titans are expecting him to be as impactful as Ja’Marr Chase has been with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ohio State WR Carnell Tate is the pick for the #Titans at 4. Lots of defensive options for Robert Saleh but Tennessee goes offense. https://t.co/VnxQTkAsaa — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 24, 2026

It isn’t a terrible move in all honesty though. On the bright side, Cam Ward gets some much needed offensive help. That receiver room was terrible. Getting a proven receiver in the draft to immediately come in and elevate this offense will go a long way. Ward showed signs of a lot of potential last year, despite the Titans being awful. Him and Tate could be a quarterback-receiver combo that ushers in Tennessee’s new stadium nicely.

Can’t complain when my top two guys were already gone, and I’m definitely not mad that the Titans are prioritizing Cam over adding someone like Reese or Styles.



Here’s to hoping Carnell Tate becomes the WR this fanbase deserves #TitanUp https://t.co/kyDe2CdD8I pic.twitter.com/rkwJV1joqV — Shaun C. (@ShaunMichaels98) April 24, 2026

Why the Cardinals taking Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 raised eyebrows

The Cardinals drafting Jeremiyah Love wasn’t as wild of a move as it was a shock that they took him that high. They could have traded back and drafted him. This draft was front loaded with defensive talent. While the Titans could have drafted Love instead of Tate if he was there, I have a feeling the Titans were Tate all the way. Love is going to be a great addition, but I just don’t know why the Cardinals took him so high.

Running backs usually don’t go high, and the last one to do so was Saquon Barkley in 2018 (No. 2 overall). That’s a lot of pressure for Love, especially for a team that was in the gutter offensively last year in the NFL. It’s hard to argue with positional value, but when you get an elite talent like Love, it’s hard to argue too much why not draft him if you have the chance to.

Jeremiyah Love at #3 is the only pick that matters. Forget positional value when you have a guy who can run like Saquon and catch like a slot WR, you take him. 🌵🚀 #BirdGan — Reika (@Reika675) April 24, 2026

The Cardinals released Kyler Murray at the start of the offseason and now have a vacancy under center. Whoever Arizona turns to in 2026 as their quarterback, they’ll have more than enough weapons to work with.

RB: JEREMIYAH LOVE

WR: Marvin Harrison jr

WR: Michael Wilson

TE: Trey McBride



Sea quien sea el QB titular al inicio de temporada, los juguetes que tiene son realmente muy buenos. — Zona Árida (@cardinalsESP) April 24, 2026

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