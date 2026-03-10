The NFL free agency signings we already know teams will regret

Day one of NFL free agency is when teams go wild. They go the extra mile to secure free agents, even if it means overpaying. While it's exciting to see players sign the dotted line, teams going out of their comfort zone to get deals done can often backfire. With that in mind, it's hard to envision these deals that got completed on Monday not backfiring.

RB Travis Etienne Jr., New Orleans Saints

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Contract details: Four years, $52 million

It's very cool seeing Travis Etienne Jr. go back home to Louisiana to play for the New Orleans Saints, and that offense can be fun with Etienne joining the likes of Tyler Shough and Chris Olave. I have some hope that he can be a productive addition, especially with Kellen Moore calling the plays for him.

With that being said, Etienne is getting paid handsomely for the position he plays and the production he's had. Sure, he had nearly 1,400 yards from scrimmage in 2025, but Etienne averaged a fairly mediocre 4.3 yards per carry even with the Liam Coen bump, and he's averaged 3.9 yards per carry in his last three seasons.

We don't know the guaranteed money, but the price tag feels steep, particularly with handing a 27-year-old running back a four-year deal, and I have doubts he'll be the premier running back the Saints are hoping he'll be.

LB Jaelan Phillips, Carolina Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Contract details: Four years, $120 million ($80 million guaranteed)

The Carolina Panthers needed to bolster their defensive line, particularly on the edge, and Jaelan Phillips should do just that. He's coming off an electric run with the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half, and at just 26 years old, who knows if we've seen him at his best yet.

The big concern with Phillips, though, revolves around his availability. While he was able to appear in all 17 games last season, Phillips combined to play in just 12 games the two seasons prior, thanks to knee injuries. Are the injury issues going to vanish as he ages? I have my doubts.

Even if they don't, is Phillips, a player who hasn't had double-digit sacks in a single season, worth the massive price tag he was given? Getting the player is great, and he has the talent to be a needle-mover for a Panthers team looking to make another leap, but whether he has more room to grow and whether he can stay healthy remains to be seen.

WR Wan’Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Contract details: Four years, $78 million ($38 million guaranteed)

I get why the Tennessee Titans wanted to sign Wan'Dale Robinson. Not only is he a 25-year-old receiver coming off his first 1,000-yard season, but he's set to reunite with Brian Daboll who coached him with the New York Giants. It's clear Daboll has a plan for Robinson in Tennessee, and who knows what he'll do catching passes from Cam Ward.

With that being said, Robinson is exclusively a slot receiver, and this is a lot of money for a slot receiver, particularly one who offers little versatility, has no elite traits, and has just one good season under his belt. Sure, Robinson caught 93 passes in 2024, but he had just 699 yards on those receptions. He's been very inefficient for much of his career, and while this season was better in that regard, it's hard to shake the feeling that his numbers were inflated thanks to Malik Nabers' season-ending injury.

The Titans entered free agency with a lot of money to spend, but giving Robinson an AAV of $19 million feels pretty reckless, and is something they'll come to regret.

TE Charlie Kolar, Los Angeles Chargers

Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Contract details: Three years, $24.3 million ($17 million guaranteed)

Like with Robinson, I understand why the Los Angeles Chargers prioritized signing former Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar. Not only is there the Harbaugh connection, but the Chargers like to deploy a run-first offense, and Kolar is one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL. With that being said, Kolar has a total of 30 receptions in his four NFL seasons and hasn't recorded more than 10 catches in a single year.

Sure, he's only 27 years old, and he didn't get a chance to showcase his pass-catching ability with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely in front of him in the tight pecking order, but the Chargers are betting a decent amount of money on essentially a sixth offensive lineman.

Perhaps the Chargers and Mike McDaniel get more than just blocking out of him. If not, it's hard to think this deal will age particularly well.