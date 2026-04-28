The NFL teams that best set themselves up for Arch Manning a year ahead of time

These clubs anticipate finishing in draft positions that would allow them to select a transformative talent to anchor their franchises for the next decade.

The 2026 NFL Draft may have just told us which teams are going to be selecting in the top five of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Fernando Mendoza, taken first overall by the Las Vegas Raiders, was really the only quarterback prospect worth a first-round selection (sorry, not sorry, Ty Simpson). Which means the rest of the QB-needy teams in the league were left waiting for next year's class.

That may not be a bad thing, considering the 2027 pool is expected to contain a multitude of quality passers highlighted by Texas' Arch Manning. The 22-year-old will be looking to improve upon his first two campaigns in college and if he choose to go pro next spring, he'd more than likely be the first QB off the board.

So, let's look at the teams that weren't able to select a top passer this year but will likely lose enough games to be in the running for Manning's services after this season.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025 | Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages

Jacoby Brissett read the tea leaves entering this offseason: He's not in Arizona's long term plans despite playing above his station in 2025. He's asking to be paid like a starter or he simply won't play. The latter actually benefits Arizona's plan in the long run (whether that's the right plan is another question entirely).

Despite drafting RB Jeremiyah Love, there's just no way he and Marvin Harrison Jr. are going to carry this offense to respectability. And the Cardinals defense is the real problem, giving up the fourth-most points in the league last year. With a stacked NFC West to contend with, Arizona isn't finishing higher than fourth unless someone like San Francisco absolutely implodes. Be prepared for way-too-early mock drafters to start sending Manning to the desert for the next year.

New York Jets

New York Jets v New Orleans Saints - NFL 2025 | Chris Graythen/GettyImages

The Jets made three solid first-round selections this year, but that won't mean anything with the lack of an offensive line for [checks notes] Geno Smith. Ditching Justin Fields after just one year and bringing back their old starter screams tank; the 2026 draft was just general manager Darren Mougey's way of preparing for the quarterback the team takes in 2027. New York is going to play like that's going to be Manning.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson just has to not demand a trade in that time. After four years with very little winning, what's one more in purgatory, right? Well, I wouldn't blame Wilson for not having any trust in the team's management and a process that continues to demand losing for the hope of drafting a quarterback who may or may not even declare in 2027. New York will be in the Manning sweepstakes, and if he's not available, they'll have to hope Oregon's Dante Moore is.

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals - NFL 2025 | Dylan Buell/GettyImages

The Browns are always in the quarterback conversation whenever the draft rolls around. Despite having three passers in the room already (Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel) the team still took a QB in this year's draft, taking a flier on the toolsy Taylen Green. Let's be real, though: Watson has been on his way out, Gabriel is backup material at best and Sanders' future could range anywhere from starter to landing in the CFL, while Green is a very raw fifth-round pick. The Browns aren't winning anywhere close to eight or nine games with any of those guys under center.

That's going to put them right back in the conversation for a top pick next spring, especially since teams that picked up there this year (namely New York Giants and Tennessee Titans) are expected to be more competitive this season. Now, if Cleveland manages to land lower in the top 10, it may be hoping Manning doesn't play better than he did last year in order to allow a guy like Moore to pass him — that is, if the team has its sights on him and only him.

Miami Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025 | Patrick McDermott/GettyImages

I don't care if the team signed Malik Willis to a three-year deal: The Dolphins are tanking harder than anyone else in the league. Jaylen Waddle is gone. Tua Tagovailoa is gone. De'Von Achane is probably next, and those are all indications this team does not want to win many games this year. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan spent both of his first-round picks on defense, which could help things in the long run, but there's no way Miami is going to keep up with better offenses with very little to work with itself.

I can't see a scenario in which Miami finishes higher than third in the AFC East. We could be looking at a season where both Jets-Dolphins games are essentially tank bowls for the better shot at Manning. Though, ironically, the only reason Miami could miss out on their pick of college passers is because Willis actually lives up to his $67.5 million contract.

Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Houston Texans v Pittsburgh Steelers | Lauren Leigh Bacho/GettyImages

You've got to move on from Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh. It's just time. If he signs for one more season, this team will just end up back in the middle of the draft, and probably will have to make an absurd trade to move up if it wants any shot at a franchise-caliber QB like Manning. Allowing Will Howard to earn the QB1 role over Mason Rudolph this year will give general manager Omar Khan the chance to see what he's really got, and move on accordingly.

Assuming Howard doesn't live up to the expectations, Pittsburgh should be in contention for a top-10 pick. The only thing keeping it from getting any higher may be two victories over Cleveland. If the Steelers somehow land Manning next year, he'll inherit a solid offense featuring DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr. and Germie Bernard.