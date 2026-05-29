The Packers, Bears and every NFC North team’s UDFA with best chance to make the roster

These players face stiff competition from veterans but could carve out roles through special teams, depth chart gaps, or standout preseason performances.

Each NFC North team has at least one undrafted free agent with a realistic path to the 53-man roster this season.

The NFC North is one of the NFL's toughest divisions which does not leave a lot of room for undrafted free agents to find the field during their rookie seasons. Each team's roster is filled with veterans who have already established their role in pro football.

None of that means a few undrafted players won't find a way to scratch and claw their way onto a team's 53-man roster during their first season in the NFL. The trick is identifying which undrafted free agents can actually beat the odds before the preseason even begins.

Fans of each team in the division should keep a particularly close eye on the four following undrafted free agents. Each faces an uphill battle in their quest to make a roster, but there's a pathway for every player on this list to turn into a surprising contributor for the teams that brought them into training camp.

Packers best undrafted free agent: Njaylik Kelly

The Green Bay Packers don't know exactly when Micah Parsons will be ready to play in 2026, which puts their edge rushing options into a bit of flux. Former Central Florida standout Njaylik Kelly has a chance to take advantage of that uncertainty.

Kelly lacks elite speed on the edge, but he is a powerful guy who can turn his strength into consistent pressure. He racked up 26 total pressures during his last collegiate season, which shows he knows how to get after the quarterback.

2025 fifth round pick Collin Oliver projects to be Kelly's biggest competitor on the depth chart. He only managed to appear in one game last season which shows his spot on the roster is not assured. A few good preseason games could be enough to earn Kelly a spot on the two-deep.

Bears best undrafted free agent: Omari Kelly

Michigan State wide receiver Omari Kelly | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears need to find as many weapons for Caleb Williams as possible if they want to make another playoff run. A steady wide receiver like Omari Kelly can help Chicago's offense continue to run on time for their franchise signal-caller.

Kelly had a chance to be a late round selection but the Bears were able to scoop him up in free agency after the draft concluded. He doesn't possess elite size or speed, but he's a steady, reliable receiver who can endear himself to a pro coaching staff.

The options on the Bears' depth chart at receiver aren't overly impressive after starters Rome Odunze and Luther Burden. If Kelly can show Ben Johnson he can be a steady backup option on the outside during the preseason he could make the Week 1 roster.

Vikings best undrafted free agent: Dillon Bell

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Dillon Bell is the rare Georgia prospect who didn't receive a ton of love during the pre-draft process. Instead, the Minnesota Vikings were able to nab the enigmatic slot receiver to augment their wide receiver depth during free agency.

Bell is a good straight line athlete, but doesn't show much shiftiness or craft in his route-running. Combine that with some questionable hands and it's easy to see why he went undrafted.

On the other hand, he is the sort of big, physical slot that can unlock things for Minnesota's offense if things break right. His blocking ability might prove to be the thing that helps him beat out other options on the inside for the Vikings depth chart.

Bell will never be a star, but his physicality gives him a high floor as a special teams contributor. Don't be surprised if he makes the roster as a gunner before earning some rookie snaps at receiver during the back back of the season.

Lions best undrafted free agent: De'Shawn Rucker

South Florida Bulls cornerback De'Shawn Rucker | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Dan Campbell is a head coach who appreciates guys who play with no fear. The way cornerback De'Shawn Rucker has the perfect attitude to get along well with his new head coach.

Rucker isn't the biggest cornernback, but he has good speed and plays with a competitiveness in coverage that is difficult to ignore. He may get burned on occasion, but he's a good bet to line up and go at the receiver even harder on the next rep.

The dividing line for Rucker will be whether or not he's able to flash on special teams during the preseason. If he does, he can buy enough time to adjust to the competition of NFL receivers. That would be a major win for the Lions' front office out of free agency.

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