The universe is telling the Commanders to bench Jayden Daniels until 2026

The Washington Commanders just won't learn their lesson, will they? A promising young quarterback finally delivers a change in fortunes for the team, but pass protection is weak and injuries follow close behind.

Jayden Daniels is just the next victim in that pattern, as he reaggravated his third significant injury of the season on Sunday in Washington's embarrassing 31-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Daniels was tossed like a rag doll by a defender and landed on his left elbow, the same one that was dislocated back in November. He left the field visibly in pain and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Why is Jayden Daniels even coming back this year .. commanders are 3-9 pic.twitter.com/mYfqeRjn2o — John (@iam_johnw) December 7, 2025

The loss sent the Commanders to 3-10 on the season, just a year removed from an NFC Championship Game appearance. Head coach Dan Quinn, however, doesn't appear like he's ready to wave the white flag and bench his star QB for the remainder of the year. He told reporters Monday there were no long-term concerns with Daniels' elbow and didn't rule him out for Week 15 against the New York Giants.

Commanders' stubbornness could cost them a franchise quarterback

There is absolutely zero reason Daniels should continue to play this year. The Commanders have nothing to play for and should be prioritizing their future by letting rookies and bench-warmers get crucial reps. Even with all three of Washington's top receivers finally on the field for Daniels, this offense put up zero points. Get a hint.

If Daniels continues to play, Washington is just tempting fate into a repeat of the Robert Griffin III debacle. In fact, RGIII himself weighed in on the debate via X on Monday.

"Jayden Daniels shouldn’t play another game this season," he wrote. "Let him fully heal. We know he wants to play because all real Warriors and leaders want to put it all on the line for their teammates no matter the score or the teams record. Protect him and his future."

Griffin's authority on this matter should catch the attention of those in the Washington locker room and front office. At least he was only dealing with the leg injury; Daniels, on the other hand, sprained his knee in September (two games missed), pulled his hamstring in October (one game missed) and then dislocated his elbow, and he's still in decent playing shape. That's a sign from the universe to just shut him down for the year and try again in 2026.

If Quinn sends Daniels back out on the field against New York, general manager Adam Peters should fire him on the spot for malpractice. It's a clear disregard for a player's health. Like Griffin said, Daniels will always want to play, but it's a coach's responsibility to have more foresight and do what's in his best long-term interest.

Washington is eliminated from the playoffs and Daniels (who has more interceptions than Jalen Hurts in six fewer games played this year, by the way) is not benefitting from this amount of exposure to opposing defenses. Prepare for the draft and get Daniels more offensive line protection.