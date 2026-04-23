The Vikings' 2003 draft debacle could be repeated with the NFL's new rules

For those that rightly believe the first round of the NFL Draft takes too long to complete, the league is giving you 64 minutes of your life back in 2026. This year, teams will have just eight minutes to make their first-round selections compared to 10 minutes in years prior.

But if you can believe it, the round actually used to take substantially longer. Prior to 2008, teams could take up to 15 whole minutes to make their picks but even that eternity didn't totally prevent mistakes from being made.

With even less time this this season, teams will have to be completely sure any picks or trades are completed and reported to the league lest they repeat draft fiascos the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings wish fans would forget.

2026 NFL Draft time crunch sets table for teams to rush into mistakes

If you know your ball, you'll remember back-to-back NFL Drafts where teams used their entire allotted time and still didn't get their pick submitted. In 2002, the Cowboys missed out on the No. 6 overall pick after taking too long and slid all the way to No. 8.

The very next year in 2003, the Minnesota Vikings - who somehow didn't take advantage of Dallas' mistake in 2002 and were beat out by the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 6 pick — also used up their entire 15 minutes after a miscommunication over a trade back with the Baltimore Ravens and fell from No. 7 to No. 9 overall. Long story, short: Triple-check that your trades have gone through with the league.

This year, with just eight minutes to make a pick or secure a trade, general managers are going to have to enter Thursday night with multiple flow charts for different scenarios. Even then they could be rushed through the necessary steps, providing ample opportunity for a repeat of something like the 2002 and 2003 fiascos.

In the event any team fails to lock in a pick before time expires, the next team up can submit their pick — even if it was the same player desired by the previous franchise. The team that failed to select in time can submit their pick at any point and get reinserted into the draft but they risk their original selection being gone.

For example, let's say the New York Giants do not submit their draft card before eight minutes is up. They wanted linebacker Sonny Styles but instead, the team after them — the Cleveland Browns — gets to pick next and can choose either Styles or another prospect. New York would have to submit their card as soon as possible to pick after Cleveland and hope Styles is still there. If he's not, their punishment is taking the next best available player or actually executing a trade to move back.

General managers have been pretty efficient with their time management over the last 22 years and the league has implemented additional resources and redundancies to ensure there hasn't been a time expiration since 2003. That being said, all it would take is a overly drawn out negotiation and a hesitant decision maker to ruin one franchise's draft night.

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