These 3 teams are the best fits for a Chase Claypool comeback

Chase Claypool’s star burned bright at the beginning of his NFL career. He appeared to be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ next big star before the team soured on him and sent him to the Chicago Bears in 2022. He’s bounced around to two other teams since then and recently updated fans on why he missed all of last season.

Last week Claypool provided an update on his status heading into the 2025 season. Claypool revealed that he missed all of last season after suffering a torn ligament and tendon in his second toe.

Claypool explained that he felt he “was the strongest, fastest, and most prepared I had ever been.” Now, he is looking to sign with a team to prove that he can still make an impact on offense. That has us thinking, which teams would be the best landing spots for Claypool?

Here are three teams that Claypool could resurrect his football career with.

Cleveland Browns

Kevin Stefanski’s receiving corps on the Cleveland Browns was weak last season. Jerry Jeudy’s 1,229 receiving yards were the sixth-most in the NFL last season, but after him, no Browns pass-catcher ranked within the top-80.

Cedric Tillman appears to be Cleveland’s No. 2 receiver headed into the campaign, but the former third-round pick only has 50 career grabs. Diontae Johnson is hoping to regain his footing after playing for three teams last season.

If Claypool could come back and somehow channel even somewhat of the trajectory he was on early in his career, beside a former teammate in Johnson, Cleveland could make its bitter rival pay for its decision to dump him. Well, that depends on who will be the starting quarterback entering the season between Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel.

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans should give rookie quarterback and 2025 first-overall pick Cam Ward all the help he can get.

Calvin Ridley is a solid No. 1 option, but the combination of Tyler Lockett, Treylon Burks and Van Jefferson isn’t inspiring behind him. Brian Callahan’s crew made sure to sign Xavier Restrepo as an undrafted free agent, too, almost certainly because of his prior rapport with the No. 1 overall pick. However, he’s not a lock to stick around for the long haul.

Lockett will be 33 years old by the end of September and has seen his production regress in each of the past two go-rounds, while Burks is a definitive bust as a former first-rounder.

Claypool has proven he can star in the league. He would at least provide a big body for Ward to throw the ball to. That will help, especially as they compete in a winnable AFC South.

Pittsburgh Steelers

By adding DK Metcalf and sending George Pickens off, the Steelers basically spun their tires this offseason. They’re hoping that Calvin Austin III or Roman Wilson break out as key pass-catchers and recently added Jonnu Smith as a threat at tight end. It wouldn’t hurt to add another receiver for cheap.

Mike Tomlin has shown to be able to work with Claypool, who would likely pose much less of a personality issue at a full-circle destination in his career. Of course, there were things that led to his trade, notably complaining about his role in the offense after his rookie season. But time does heal all wounds.

The Steelers are clearly going all-in with Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback. The wide receiver depth, as of this writing, is a weak spot on the roster. By adding Claypool, he would at least bring them depth.