These 4 Cowboys will be fighting for their lives after rookie minicamp

The goal for the Dallas Cowboys this season, like every season, is to win a Super Bowl title. The franchise's chances of accomplishing that lofty goal depend on the outcome of several high-profile roster battles that will play out through the preseason.

In particular, higher-ups in Dallas know they need their defense to take a major step forward. That's why the franchise spent a significant amount of draft capital and free agency cash to give new coordinator Christian Parker more talent to work with. That infusion of talent will put pressure on a number of Cowboys to play well in the preseason to hold on to their spots on the depth chart.

Things are more settled on the offensive side of the ball, but the unit isn't entirely without drama. This list of four Cowboys who need to fight for their lives after rookie minicamp starts with a quarterback who could find himself off the 53-man roster if he struggles.

Joe Milton needs to find a way to beat out Sam Howell

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants - NFL 2025 | Ishika Samant/GettyImages

The team's decision to sign Sam Howell in free agency was a clear sign to Joe Milton that his future in Dallas is far from secure. It's easy to envision a scenario where Milton ends up getting cut if he loses out to Howell in the preseason.

Milton has a cannon for an arm, but he's struggled to show enough accuracy to go along with it during his brief professional career. Howell, in sharp contrast, has the accuracy required to succeed in Dallas' offense but may lack the athletic upside to be anything more than a career backup.

Look for both signal-callers to get plenty of reps to showcase their wares as the preseason rolls along. Howell comes into this battle with a leg up to be Dak Prescott's backup, but Milton still has a chance to pull off an upset. If he proves he can make the routine plays that keep the Cowboys' offense moving, he could turn into one of the NFL's better No. 2 options.

Rashan Gary needs to take advantage of his new opportunity

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears | Michael Owens/GettyImages

The Packers were ready to part with Rashan Gary for nothing before the Cowboys stepped up and made a credible trade offer for the veteran pass rusher. Curiously, Dallas followed that investment up by drafting a direct competitor to Gary in the form of first-rounder Malachi Lawrence.

The struggles the Cowboys defense endured last season do suggest there's plenty of playing time for both taelnted edges. Lawrence will get a lot of runway as a high draft pick, but there's more pressure on Gary to make an immediate impact with his new team.

Gary flashed signs of becoming a star at various points in his Green Bay career, but consistency eluded him for long stretches of time. His job is not to make Cowboys fans forget about Micah Parsons, but it is to give them a quality starter at outside linebacker. If Gary fails to hold off Lawrence in the preseason, he may never get the opportunity to seize that kind of playing time in Dallas.

Shavon Revel needs to flush his rookie season out of his mind

Minnesota Vikings v Dallas Cowboys | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

Calling Shavon Revel's rookie season a lost campaign would be a kindness to the former East Carolina standout. He got a late start due to a knee injury he suffered in college and only managed to appear in seven games. He also graded out as the worst cornerback in the NFL in that span, according to PFF.

It's reasonable to think his play will improve as his health improves. A full preseason should also help him eliminate some of the mental errors that plagued his game in 2025. Still, it's fair to point out that he has a long way to go before he blossoms into a playable cornerback for a team with real Super Bowl aspirations.

The Cowboys front office protected themselves from relying on Revel by signing Cobie Durant in free agency. That gives Revel comfort as well: If he can turn into a high-quality backup in his second season, then his career will be back on track. It would also do wonders to upgrade a Dallas secondary that was a disaster in 2025.

Dee Winters has real competition at inside linebacker

San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

The Cowboys traded for Dee Winters to help them fill a sizable gap in the middle of their linebacking corps. They also spent a third-round pick on Jaishawn Barham in this year's draft. That makes this starting spot one of the most intriguing position battles of Dallas' preseason.

Winters should be able to fend off the rookie due to his experience. The Cowboys invested a reasonable amount of draft capital in him for a reason. He's not a star, but he can give Dallas a quality starter they lacked at that spot in 2025.

Barham has more upside, but also a lower floor as a player. Dallas would be smart to let him learn behind WInters unless he blows the coaching staff away in the preseason. If Barham does manage to unseat Winters then the veteran might struggle to stick with the Cowboys for the long haul.