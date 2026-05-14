These position battles will test the team's depth and could determine whether Pittsburgh contends for the playoffs in 2026.

The Aaron Rodgers saga still is capturing the majority of headlines for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason, but the team has a number of interesting roster battles that will unfold over the next few months. The coaching staff in Pittsburgh should already be focusing in on how some battles will play out at a couple of premium positions.

New head coach Mike McCarthy was hired to help keep the storied franchise in the mix for a return to the playoffs. He can only achieve that goal if he gets above-average production at several key positions. Specifically, he'll need his offense to find ways to elevate their quarterback no matter who lines up under center in 2026.

The defense isn't getting the same sort of media attention heading towards Week 1, but the secondary was the subject of a lot of offseason attention from the front office. Serious free agent cash and draft capital was spent to upgrade the secondary.

Diehard Steelers fans should focus in on these matchups as key storylines for their favorite team's preseason action. These four veterans need to work hard if they're going to fend off the competition.

Broderick Jones' hold on the tackle position is wavering

Steelers offensive tackles Troy Fautanu and Broderick Jones | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

When the Steelers spent their first-round draft pick on Max Iheanachor it was a clear signal that they were unclear about the quality of their options at tackle. Broderick Jones' recovery from the neck injury that cut his 2025 season short could go a long way towards determining his team's win total in 2026.

Iheanachor has a ton of long-range potential, but he's relatively new to the game of football. In a perfect world, Pittsburgh would ease him into action. They may not enjoy that luxury if Jones can't get back onto the field before Week 1 arrives.

Even if Jones does make it back in time to start the season, it looks like his days as Pittsburgh's No. 1 tackle are nearing an end. If he plays well, it's possible the Steelers will pass on giving him a massive free-agent payday next offseason. If he struggles, they may hand the job to Iheanachor even earlier.

Jaylen Warren is going to lose carries to Rico Dowdle

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jaylen Warren is the top returning running back for a Steelers offense that leaned heavily on the ground game last year. The organization's decision to sign Rico Dowdle to a modest free agent deal signals their intent to have a more balanced workload in their offensive backfield.

Dowdle is not going to boost Pittsburgh's offense with a ton of explosive plays, but he's a battering ram that can keep his offense on schedule. That ability should earn him a heavy workload on early downs for his new team.

The good news for Warren is that his versatility will make him the superior back to go with when the Steelers wants to throw the football. This battle could boil down to an identity crisis. If PIttsburgh goes run heavy then Dowdle is going to supplan Warren as the top back. If they keep some semblance of balance, then Warren should be able to hang on to the starting job.

Jamel Dean needs to fight off competing corners and Father Time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Steelers' front office will celebrate if Jamel Dean plays at the same high level that he did in 2025. His PFF grade of 80.6 was the third-best mark in the NFL among qualifying cornerbacks. The issue with Dean is that he's nearing the age where cornerbacks tend to see their production drop dramatically.

No one is suggesting it's impossible that Dean can play well during his age-30 season, but the Steelers spent resources to protect themselves against that scenario. Asante Samuel Jr. has concerning injury issues of his own, but has upside. Third-round pick Daylan Everette should also be in position to command playing time as a rookie.

The biggest threat to Dean's starting spot is Father Time, but the likes of Samuel and Everette can also sneak up and beat him out. Dean's safe as long as age-related regression doesn't set in, but it's something fans should watch during his preseason work.

Will Howard should be very concerned about making the 53-man roster

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Reserve quarterback Will Howard has fans inside the organization, but he faces an uphill battle to make the roster if Rodgers returns to the fold. The odds are against him unseating veteran Mason Rudolph to be Rodgers' backup. Pittsburgh's decision to invest a third-round pick on Drew Allar indicates strong faith in his long-term prospects.

Howard didn't make it on the field for any regular season action during his rookie season. The fan base seemed more interested in seeing him grace the field than Mike Tomlin and the team's coaching staff. A new lease on life under McCarthy could do the former Ohio State standout a world of good.

The battle to be Pittsburgh's third-string quarterback won't draw a ton of national media attention, but it is something that Steelers fans should be interested in during the preseason. At the moment, Howard looks like a prime candidate to be on someone's practice squad in 2026.

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