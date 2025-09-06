Few things have been more assured in the NFL in recent years than the Kansas City Chiefs' dominance in the AFC West. Even before Patrick Mahomes arrived on the scene, the Chiefs have lorded over their division, claiming nine straight AFC West crowns dating back to 2016.



Despite having plenty of good teams and talented players over the past decade, the Los Angeles Chargers have consistently found way to fall a bit short. Which made Week 1's International Series showdown in Brazil such a big opportunity for Jim Harbaugh's team to grab an early foothold in the division — and they did just that with a clutch 27-21 victory on Friday night.



Los Angeles showed some impressive mettle in the contest, jumping in front early and withstanding some key second-half punches from the three-time reigning AFC champs to secure a crucial head-to-head win. The teams will meet again in Kansas City in Week 15, when the Chiefs figure to be a bit healthier, but Jim Harbaugh's team demonstrated some impressive resolve for a franchise not always known for its mental fortitude.

The Chargers imposed their will on the Chiefs on Friday

The Chiefs have become more of a defensive stalwart towards the latter stages of their dynasty, but the Chargers had their way with Steve Spagnuolo's unit on Friday, rolling up almost 400 yards of total offense while converting on seven of their 13 third down attempts.



Justin Herbert also delivered against the Chiefs' biggest rivals, completing 25-of-34 passes for 318 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while completing numerous throws that had a tremendous degree of difficulty. The Chargers trusted Herbert to go down the field in the fourth quarter for a critical insurance touchdown against the Chiefs' defense, dropping a dime to Quentin Johnston for a 23-yard score to push Los Angeles' lead to nine with just 5:02 to go.

Quentin Johnston HAVE A NIGHT



⚡️ 5 receptions

⚡️ 79 yards

⚡️ 2 TDs

⚡️ 24.9 fantasy points



Time to put in those waiver claims 👀pic.twitter.com/Z1NIoii0vt — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) September 6, 2025

This kind of performance against a quality opponent is a key development for Herbert, who looked dreadful the last time the Chargers took the field in a game that counted. Herbert was arguably the worst player on the field in Los Angeles' playoff loss in Houston back in January, when he completed just 14-of-32 passes with one touchdown and four interceptions.



It was only Week 1, but the Chargers have to feel very good about Herbert's ability to step up and make big plays against elite competition. It also bodes well for much-maligned OC Greg Roman, who didn't force the offense into a shell as they tried to nurse a late lead but instead continued to let Herbert cook. With Joe Alt looking like an All-Pro at left tackle in place of Rashawn Slater and a deeper group of skill guy, L.A. might finally have the right mix to get over the hump. It won't be easy to win the AFC West, but Los Angeles took a huge step forward with their win over the Chiefs on Friday night.