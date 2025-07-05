These current Eagles are building Hall of Fame cases right now

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a 2024 season where they had the best and most talented roster and defensive coordinator in the NFL… and would you look at that? They’re following that up with a 2025 season where they have the best and most talented roster and defensive coordinator in the NFL.

It’s because there are potential and future Hall of Famers scattered around the roster. The thing is, not all future HoFers are created equal: some already have it locked down, some have to keep doing what they’re doing, and some are young but promising.

The best place to start when talking about the Hall of Fame is with the guys whose cases have already been signed, sealed, and delivered. There’s only one player on the Eagles roster who fits that bill.

Without a doubt: Lane Johnson

Lane Johnson is going into his 13th season in the NFL, and it seems like he’s going to be playing at least two more. He’s consistently been one of the best and most dominant football players in the world, and now he’s got a couple of pieces of jewelry to show off.

Now, if there was a knock against him (and there is), it’s the suspensions that he had early in his career for PEDs. Back in 2019, he said that he doesn’t think he should be allowed in the Hall of Fame because of those suspensions.

Lane Johnson still motivated by getting suspended for PEDs



“It doesn’t matter if I make 7 Pro Bowls. As far as the Hall of Fame. I don’t think I deserve to be in the Hall of Fame. Even if I did accomplish those things. Because of my suspensions. I don’t think it would be right” pic.twitter.com/7pdizrruFG — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 24, 2019

Eh. Maybe, but no. By the end of his career, he’ll have 10 seasons under his belt since getting knocked, and those 10 years have been unbelievable.

It’s kind of crazy that we got to watch an offensive line with Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson for as long as we did. That’s bonkers.

There’s a good chance: Saquon Barkley

There have been nine players in the history of the NFL who have rushed for over 2,000 yards: O.J. Simpson, Eric Dickerson, Barry Sanders, Terrell Davis, Jamal Lewis, Chris Johnson, Adrian Peterson, Derrick Henry, and Saquon Barkley.

Lewis and Johnson haven’t been voted into the Hall of Fame, and Peterson and Henry just aren’t eligible for it yet.

That leaves us with Simpson, Dickerson, Sanders, and Davis, who are all in the Hall of Fame, but it’s not just because of their 2,000-yard seasons. The first three guys are all-time greats (which is what King-Quan wants to be) and won the rushing title multiple times in their careers — But none of them ever won a Super Bowl.

Davis is the one that Barkley can currently be compared to. Davis only had one season where he won the rushing title, but he was also the first-team All-Pro running back three seasons in a row, the Offensive Player of the Year twice, won two Super Bowls, and was a Super Bowl MVP.

Barkley is a Super Bowl champion, has only won the rushing title once, but he’s only been an All-Pro once. It’s not his fault that he never stood a chance of getting any accolades when he was with the Giants, but now that he’s with a real NFL-caliber football team, we can clearly see that his career has Hall of Fame potential.

He’s just got to put together another season or two of mondo-yardage, and he’ll be a shoo-in.

Vic Fangio

There have only been 30 coaches who have made it into the Hall of Fame, so it is hard for these guys to get in; however, Vic Fangio has made one hell of a case for himself.

Fangio’s going into his 25th season of being a defensive coordinator or head coach in the NFL, and his 41st year of coaching professional football. His longevity itself plays a huge part in his potential, but that’s just one part.

You can’t tell the story of football without Vic Fangio. In the past decade, his defensive scheme has changed the game. He didn’t invent two high safeties, the 3-4 defense, or light boxes, but he deserves to be recognized for the influence he’s had on the league.

The biggest and best example goes back to the 2018 season when he was the Bears’ defensive coordinator: Sean McVay’s Rams were one of the more dominant and creative offenses that we’ve seen in a very long time. Going into their Week 14 game against Fangio’s defense, they were averaging 35 points per game.

The Bears held them to six points by using their defensive front to shut down running back Todd Gurley and mentally assassinate Jared Goff. Then, eight weeks later, the Rams were in the Super Bowl against the Patriots, and Bill Belichick used Fangio’s plan to do the exact same thing. The Pats ended up winning 13-3 in the most boring Super Bowl ever.

Those two games not only wrecked McVay’s brain and made him change the way he runs offense, but they’re what really started making teams try to get defensive coaches from the Fangio tree.

Now, those coaches and coordinators (like Jonathan Gannon, Sean Desai, Brandon Staley) are littering the league with their bastardized version of what Fangio built.

If Fangio finishes his career (not anytime soon, hopefully) with the Eagles and a defense that consistently ranks in the top five, it’ll be a travesty if he doesn’t get his own gold jacket.

If it keeps going this way: Jalen Hurts

Hall of Fame quarterbacks have to be consistently great over a relatively long period of time. Jalen Hurts has been great, but only for a short period.

He’s been a starter for just four seasons, but he’s gone to the playoffs in every single one, and he’s gone to the Super Bowl twice, won it once, and was the Super Bowl MVP. He’s also been an All-Pro once and a Pro-Bowler twice. That’s a hell of a start to a career.

There are a lot of potential future Hall of Fame quarterbacks in the NFL right now, and QB1 is going to need to keep stacking winning seasons to get in the conversation.

A.J. Brown

Dominant wide receivers make it into the Hall of Fame. A.J. Brown is the epitome of a dominant wide receiver. Brown’s been in the NFL for six seasons, and in five of those seasons, he’s had over 1,000 receiving yards, been an All-Pro three times, a Pro-Bowler twice, and he just finished a Super Bowl-winning season with exactly zero drops.

Just like with Hurts, Brown needs to keep stacking seasons; he needs to stay healthy and keep being the game wrecker that he’s been over the past three seasons.

Young, but with a hot start: Jalen Carter, Landon Dickerson

In just two seasons, Jalen Carter has become a game wrecker and one of the most dominant defensive tackles in the NFL. He doesn’t put gaudy numbers or anything like that just yet, but you can feel it coming. Most of the time, he’s drawing all of the attention from an offensive line, and in the games where he doesn’t, he lives in the quarterback’s facemask.

In four seasons, Landon Dickerson’s been absolute money. If he can have a long career where he keeps being a brick wall in pass sets, a monster truck in the running game, and the rock of the best offensive line in the NFL, he’ll set himself up with one hell of a resume to get into Canton.