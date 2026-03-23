These NFL contenders should take a flyer on Odell Beckham Jr. after Fanatics Flag Football Classic

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles exposed NFL players thinking they could just walk on to the U.S. Olympic team in two years' time. Team USA thrashed two squads comprised of current and former NFLers by a combined score of 106-44 to claim the inaugural title.

Key Points Bullet point summary by AI The Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles showcased current NFL free agent talent in a high-stakes exhibition setting.

Odell Beckham Jr. turned in a performance that reignited discussions about a potential NFL comeback this season.

Several contending teams could benefit from adding experienced depth to their wide receiver rooms as training camps approach.

However, there were some flashy moments for the pros including current free agent Odell Beckham Jr. looking like his vintage self snagging balls one-handed over top of defenders in the endzone. His six-catch, 35-yard and one touchdown performance in a round robin game caught the eyes of the internet, sparking a push for his return to the NFL.

Odell Beckham Jr. should still be on an NFL Roster. pic.twitter.com/VJXPFBRPJv — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 21, 2026

"[I'm] looking forward to hopefully getting an opportunity to play this year, and hopefully, this is kinda just a starting point," Beckham told FanDuel's Kay Adams post-game. The 33-year-old hasn't played an NFL snap since Week 14 of the 2024 season when he was a member of the Miami Dolphins.

Injuries and a lack of useful production are what mainly de-railed the Super Bowl LVI champion's career. But these WR-needy teams can afford to take a one-year flyer and see what OBJ has left in the tank.

New York Giants

Okay, the Giants may not count as a contender (yet) but you can't talk about an OBJ comeback without humoring a reunion with the team that drafted him 12th overall in 2014. In fact, that possibility piqued Beckham's interest when asked about it in Los Angeles.

“That sounds great,” he told Adams. “If that opportunity presents itself, I would love to do that. [I’d] be excited about that.”

Of course, Beckham's claim to fame as a sticky-handed receiver originated at MetLife Stadium but his tenure as a Giant didn't end on the best of terms. A significant amount of time has passed since then and the people responsible for the sour feelings are long gone. QB Jaxson Dart needs weapons and general manager Joe Schoen loaded up in free agency on some veteran options. Adding OBJ's speed as a wild card couldn't hurt experimenting with.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are known for their veteran reclamation projects (see DeAndre Hopkins). Bringing in Beckham wouldn't surprise me nor would it surprise many other NFL fans. Kansas City's wide receiver room currently boasts Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy as the most viable starting options so a WR3 is definitely on head coach Andy Reid's wish list.

I'm not saying Beckham is WR3 material two years removed from the game but he certainly looks like a veteran depth option that could come in handy. Patrick Mahomes can deliver balls to impossible spots and if Beckham's speed can get him to those positions, Kansas City may be frustrating teams again.

New England Patriots

The Patriots released Stefon Diggs this offseason and need to boost the WR room depth for Drake Maye. Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins have the first three slots locked down with Demario Douglas right behind them. That sounds like a solid room - and it is - but there's not harm in having a veteran like Beckham on the sideline for special packages.

Head coach Mike Vrabel needs a more creative offense to keep defenses on their heels. Beckham can offer versatility without having to dedicate a snap count that may test his durability. Using him in red zone situations where he can tip toe the back of the endzone or on a Hail Mary where he's clearly demonstrated he still has the hops to Moss defenders could benefit the team's playbook.