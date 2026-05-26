These Steelers breakout candidates can steal a roster spot at OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike McCarthy and brought back veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers to wring every possible win out of their 2026 campaign that's possible. That directive can only be achieved if Pittsburgh enjoys some big years from relatively unheralded players. The journey for those sorts of unsung heroes begin this week as the team engages in OTAs. Roster spots won't be won in the next few weeks, but it's imperative that players on the outside of the current two-deep start building momentum if they want to begin the season on the 53-man roster.

The Steelers are not a franchise blessed with so much roster talent that changes cannot occur during the preseason. The following three Steelers have a real chance to break into the team's lineup and make contributions this year. Pittsburgh needs that to happen if they intend to find a way out of the mediocrity that's plagued them in recent seasons.

3. WR A.T. Perry

Wide receiver A.T. Perry | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman give the Steelers two big-bodied receivers they can rely on. Relatively unknown receiver A.T. Perry hopes he can become the next option off the bench for the Steelers on the perimeter.

The former Saints' sixth-round pick isn't blessed with great speed, but he does check in at 6-foot-5 with relatively long arms. He's got the talent to develop into a high-value red zone target for Rodgers from a variety of positions.

To succeed, Perry will need to knock off Roman Wilson to earn some snaps on obvious passing downs. That might seem like a tall order for a player who has not caught a pass since 2023, but Perry has a unique athletic profile that gives him a chance to stick.

2. OT Lorenzo Thompson

Offensive tackle Lorenzo Thompson | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Steelers have every right to be concerned about Broderick Jones' health heading into the preseason. That's one reason why they spent a first-round pick on Max Iheanachor to fortify their options at tackle.

25-year-old Lorenzo Thompson now finds himself with a real opportunity to slot in as a backup swing tackle for the Steelers. That wasn't what the team envisioned for him when they nabbed him on a futures contract at the tail end of last year, but it may be the spot where both the player and franchise find themselves.

The plan in Pittsburgh is to avoid needing Thompson to play any meaningful snaps. That does not change the reality that he's one injury away from being counted on by a team with somewhat legitimate playoff aspirations. If he can hold up as a decent starter, it would represent a solid win for Pittsburgh's front office.

1. DL Gabriel Rubio

Defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio | Greg Swiercz / USA TODAY NETWORK

At some point, Cameron Heyward will cease to be a productive player at nose tackle in the NFL. If that happens this season, Round 6 pick Gabriel Rubio will certainly be in line to receive a healthy amount of work for the Steelers' defense.

Rubio does not possess the upside to be a game wrecker like Heyward, but he can leverage his power to clog up the middle against the run. That gives him an opportunity to be an early down asset for Pittsburgh against opponents who want to bludgeon them with their rushing attacks.

The Steelers didn' draft Rubio to help them as a rookie, but they should be open to the idea of feeding him a little playing time if he flashes during the preseason. They will almost certainly need him to soak up backup snaps for them in 2027 assuming Heyward finally decides to retire.

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