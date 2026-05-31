These Steelers draft heists are already moving up Pittsburgh's depth chart

Much was made of the Steelers 2026 NFL Draft class, in part because the event was held in Pittsburgh. But it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the Steelers, as they missed out on their No.1 target Makai Lemon thanks to their cross-state rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. Yet, considering the finished product and how their rookie have performed so far in rookie mini camp and OTAs, the Steelers got a haul.

As is the theme with any offseason program, the Steelers are in the business of 'out with the old, in with the new'. This training camp will be Mike McCarthy's first with the franchise. That means a fresh set of eyes across the board, as McCarthy brought a brand new coaching staff with him. Some rookies have made a greater early impact than others, and are already rising up the depth chart.

Germie Bernard

2026 NFL Scouting Combine | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

Give the Steelers credit. Pittsburgh missed out on Lemon and didn't blink an eye. Omar Khan knew he had to address the Steelers greatest roster defficiency this offseason, and he did just that by trading for Michael Pittman and drafting Germie Bernard. The latter has a high floor and is expected to contribute to the passing game right away. Thus, it should come as no surprise that he's already turning heads at OTAs.

The greatest asset Bernard brings is his ability to catch just about anything in his viscinity. In that regard, he'll pair quite well with DK Metcalf and Pittman. McCarthy's offense tends to get plenty of usage out of a No. 3 receiver. Heck, there have even been some rublings of Bernard playing on the outside, thus forcing either Metcalf or Pittman into the slot. It's a good problem to have if you're the Steelers, and one they haven't had in quite some time.

Oh, the perks of finally hiring a head coach who prioritizes elite skill-possession talent.

Daylen Everette

2026 NFL Draft - Round 4-7 | Lauren Leigh Bacho/GettyImages

The Steelers secondary was a surprising weakness in the 2025 season. Mike Tomlin's plan was to employ elite cornerback talent like Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr. in hopes of playing opposing offenses straight up until the pass rush got home. Of course, that plan failed miserably, and the Steelers struggled to stop the run to boot. There's no excuse for a defense with this much money invested in it to perform this poorly.

Patrick Graham is a fresh set of eyes. The Steelers poor performance on that side of the ball is exactly why they drafted Daylen Everette out of Georgia. He has already impressed defensive backs coach Jason Simmons.

“When I think about him, I think about humility,” Simmons said. “You know, he’s played in a lot of big games coming from Georgia. Let’s just be honest, that guy has played in SEC Championships, National Championships, and you talk about [being] receptive to coaching? He absolutely is. He is a sponge."

Will Everette threaten anyone's job on day one? Not so much. But an impressive training camp could change that. Don't be surprised if the Steelers make some unforeseen roster cuts this offseason as a result.

Drew Allar

2026 NFL Draft - Round 2-3 | Lauren Leigh Bacho/GettyImages

I am no Penn State fan, but even I have to admit Allar's done everything that's been asked of him so far. Allar has all the arm talent in the world, but also the worst mechanics. He is the ultimate 'I can fix him' test of the McCarthy era, and he's only been here a few months. Allar has what Will Howard and even Mason Rudolph don't — he can make seemingly-impossible throws on a good day. If McCarthy can teach him how to set his feet and step up in the pocket, look out.

I don't mean to mention those quarterback traits as if they're simple. Most QB prospects don't come close, which is why there is so much turnover at the position. Allar won't start on Day One, nor should he. He is a project and a practice squad QB at best. But even that roster status would likely push one Steelers QB off the roster. Rudolph is a proven veteran, and has the inside track to backing up Aaron Rodgers for the second-straight year. Howard is receiving backup snaps and should get more of an opportunity in the preseason.

The fact I even need to discuss this, though, should tell you all you need to know about Allar. He is the latest in a long line of Josh-Allen-with-training-wheels quarterbacks. If he shows any promise in the preseason, that's bad news for Howard and Rudolph. One of them will be off the roster sooner rather than later.

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