These undefeated NFL preseason pretenders definitely won’t make the playoffs

The NFL preseason is officially in the books, and two surprising team sit atop the standings: the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, both finishing 3-0. On paper, that might sound like momentum heading into September. In reality, history tells us it’s little more than fool’s gold.

Both franchises enter the 2025 regular season with major questions, and their spotless preseason records are more mirage than meaningful. Here’s why the Giants and Browns may already be set up for disappointment.

New York Giants: preseason shine meets stark reality

The Giants didn’t just go undefeated — they dominated, finishing with a +60 point differential capped by a 42-10 rout of the New England Patriots. According to CBS Sports, only seven other teams since 2009 have managed that kind of preseason dominance. Six made the playoffs, and two even won the Super Bowl.

Don’t let that number fool you though, preseason perfection is a poor predictor of regular-season success — just ask the 2008 Lions or 2017 Browns, both of whom went undefeated in August but then fell to 0-16 in the regular season.

New York did make one big splash this offseason by signing Russell Wilson to stabilize the quarterback position. Wilson brings leadership, experience and postseason pedigree that Daniel Jones never fully provided. There’s optimism that Wilson, paired with the Giants first round pick from Ole Miss Jaxson Dart in the pipeline, could provide a steady hand in 2025.

Unfortunately, even Wilson’s arrival can’t soften the brutal reality of the Giants schedule. According to multiple outlets, New York faces the toughest schedule in the NFL this year, with opponents holding a .574 combined winning percentage from 2024. That gauntlet includes 10 playoff teams from last season. Their opening month features road trips to Washington and Dallas, followed by a prime time home opener against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Some analysts even warn of a possible 0-4 start.

In short, the Giants preseason dominance may look impressive now, but Wilson’s leadership and the Giants 3-0 preseason aren’t likely to survive this hard of an schedule.

Cleveland Browns: Quarterback carousel clouds the picture

Like the Giants, the Browns enjoyed an undefeated preseason at 3-0, but their optimism stops there. Their biggest storyline heading into the season is at the most important position: quarterback.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has officially named 40-year-old Joe Flacco the starter for Week 1. Flacco’s remarkable late-career resurgence in 2023 with Cleveland made him a folk hero, but asking him to carry the Browns through an entire 17 game slate at his age is a dangerous gamble and not ideal.

The depth chart behind him doesn’t exactly inspire confidence. Former Steeler and Eagle Kenny Pickett is next in line, but he has struggled with consistency and turnovers since entering the league. Behind them is rookie Dillion Gabriel, a third round pick with a quick release but questions about his size. In the preseason, Gabriel finished 25 completions for 37 pass attempts, 272 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. And Shedeur Sanders, a fifth rounder who arrives with hype, but needs time to adjust to NFL speed. Sanders finished the preseason with 17 completions on 29 pass attempts for 152 passing yards and two touchdowns.

That uncertainty under center looms large for a team in a competitive AFC North. With Lamar Jackson’s Ravens, the Joe Burrow led Bengals, and Mike Tomlin Steelers all eyeing the playoffs, Cleveland looks like the odd man out despite its undefeated season.

Preseason sucess might suggest a team on the rise but with a 40 year old starter, two unproven rookies and an inconsistent backup, it feels more like a recipe for a collapse.