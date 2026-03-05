This Browns trade package would free Shedeur Sanders from a disaster in progress

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: The Cleveland Browns have a quarterback problem. For what it’s worth, though, this year’s problem is far more fluid than most of the others. This year, they have two quarterbacks who don’t deserve to start in the NFL, but have every reason to start Week 1 for the Browns. Deshaun Watson was signed to the most guaranteed money at the time and honestly has looked worse than Shedeur Sanders has and Sanders just finished his rookie year.

That’s why the Green Bay Packers should consider a move for Shedeur Sanders. Just like the Packers were gifted Malik Willis, they could be handed a gem in Sanders. Not that Sanders will come in and take Jordan Love’s job, but he’ll come in and end up being Willis 2.0 where he does exactly what the Packers need him to do.

Green Bay Packers could save Cleveland Browns from more embarrassing quarterback questions

This trade would mean one of two things. One, the Browns essentially give up on Sanders when it’s not really worth it and two, they believe in Dillon Gabriel enough that after this season, he’s good enough to be the starter. Watson has already had his chance to prove he should be the starter and failed profusely, why even retread unnecessarily. Keep Watson on as a backup and hope you don’t need him.

But if Cleveland is this desperate to get whatever they think they can out of Watson, then let them do it. Let Sanders free and let him go into an environment where can actually grow, thrive and ultimately become what Malik Willis was to Jordan Love.

Shedeur Sanders needs out of Cleveland more than he realizes

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Sanders deserves to be set free from the shackles of the Cleveland Browns, especially if it means he gets to a team that will actually know how to develop him. Willis came to Green Bay as an afterthought at Tennessee and misused – another franchise that fails the quarterback development test. Now Willis is set to reset the quarterback market from a backup standpoint, collecting reportedly $30 million from whoever decides to sign him.

That’s what Sanders could turn into if he’s given the chance to actually grow. In Green Bay, he would get a chance to play at times with Love’s injury history, but he’d also be with a system designed for him to learn. Cleveland hasn’t developed quarterbacks; Green Bay has.

Sanders has all the potential, but until he gets with a team or coaching staff that could take him from frantic to comfortable in the pocket, he won’t ever reach his potential. For that, Cleveland should do what’s best for him. If they really think Watson deserves yet another unearned chance to start in the NFL then trading Sanders is absolutely the smart move.

Would Cleveland regret letting Shedeur Sanders this offseason?

I think Cleveland would be making a grave mistake to let Sanders go and believing in Watson. Even if they want to start Watson this year, trading Sanders means they lose all insurance. Since Watson was traded to Cleveland, he hasn’t had a full season, be it injury or suspension that’s hindered him. So if he can’t play a full 17-game season, why would they give up the one player that could help them.

Sanders hasn’t done enough to lose the job in my opinion. If it’s between him and Watson, there’s no need for the Browns to let him go, especially because the return they get wouldn’t be worth it. Insiders aren’t sure exactly how Cleveland is going to navigate the quarterback market this offseason, but signing veterans is only going to exacerbate their problem.