This Cowboys-Dolphins trade for LB Jordyn Brooks would save Dallas' offseason

Quarterback Dak Prescott triggered an explosive Dallas Cowboys offense that was good enough for Super Bowl contention in 2025. Unfortunately, the team's defense was weak enough to doom Dallas to a sub-.500 record. That's why GM Jerry Jones and his front office are working to overhaul their defense completely this offseason.

To the team's credit, significant progress has already been made. Trading for Rashan Gary should help the Cowboys upgrade their pass rush. Bringing in Jalen Thompson and Cobie Durant should give the team a major boost in their secondary. The unit still needs to add a playmaking linebacker who can tie the group together. And Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks fits perfectly.

Cowboys have already been connected to a Jordyn Brooks trade

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami is clearly open for business after offloading Jaylen Waddle. Trading for Brooks won't require nearly as much trade capital from the Cowboys. More importantly, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Dallas moved on from talking with Pittsburgh about Patrick Queen, and has now switched its focus to Brooks, among others.

The 28-year-old is a tackling machine who can help raise the floor of the Cowboys defense. He is not going to suddenly turn into a superstar for Dallas, but he can help elevate the group from one of the worst defenses in the NFL to something around the No. 20 unit. That could be enough to boost Dallas into Super Bowl contention if they can continue to field one of the top five offensive units in the game.

What a Cowboys-Dolphins trade for Jordyn Brooks would look like

Brooks racked up 125 tackles a season ago and posted a good PFF Grade of 77.8 on the year. Even so, the market for linebackers in the modern NFL remains suppressed. The Dolphins need to be reasonable regarding their expectations of a return for their high-quality linebacker.

The Cowboys should offer a fifth-round pickt hat can turn into a fourth-round pick if certain defensive metrics are met. Brooks is more of a floor raiser than a ceiling raiser, but that sort of player has real value for Dallas given their current roster construction. He's just the sort of player they need to add to become competive on defense.

Why would the Dolphins trade Jordyn Brooks?

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

The Dolphins should be willing to trade any veteran with meaningful trade value. Brooks is already 28, which means he will be well past his prime when Miami is in position to be a legitimate playoff team again. Trading him might also help the franchise bottom out this season in an effort to receive the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 draft.

A Day 3 pick might not seem like a meaningful return for the Dolphins, but they need to take as many shots as they can in this year's draft to find cost-controlled starters who can boost their future. The chances of them finding a player of Brooks' caliber in Round 4 or 5 might not be high, but that's not the bar they should be expecting to clear here. Landing a prospect who can be a quality member of the team's depth chart over the next several years would be a quality win for Miami's front office.

Will the Cowboys make a trade for Jordyn Brooks?

This is the sort of deal that makes a lot of sense for both sides. Brooks is not the only linebacker who the Cowboys have eyes on at the moment, but the Dolphins should be motivated to make a deal. There's no certainty that this deal comes together in the coming weeks, but no one should be surprised if it comes to fruition.

It's the right time for Miami to deal Brooks and the Cowboys have a real need for a player with his set of skills.